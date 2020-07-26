Seattle 7, Houston 6

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 7 11 7 5 7 Long Jr. 2b 5 1 2 2 0 2 .231 Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 2 0 .333 Lewis cf 4 1 2 2 1 2 .364 Seager 3b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .364 White 1b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .167 Marmolejos dh 5 0 1 0 0 0 .125 Lopes lf 4 2 3 0 0 0 .600 Smith rf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .091 Hudson c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000 b-Nola ph-c 0 1 0 0 1 0 .286

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 6 9 6 5 12 Springer cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .091 Altuve 2b 3 2 0 0 2 2 .200 Brantley lf 5 1 2 1 0 2 .417 1-Stubbs pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bregman 3b 4 1 1 1 1 2 .231 Gurriel 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .300 Correa ss 3 0 1 0 1 2 .300 Jones dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Toro ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Reddick rf 3 0 1 1 1 0 .273 Maldonado c 3 0 1 2 0 2 .455 c-Tucker ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .400

Seattle 200 200 030_7 11 0 Houston 100 400 001_6 9 0

a-lined out for Jones in the 5th. b-walked for Hudson in the 8th. c-doubled for Maldonado in the 9th.

1-ran for Brantley in the 9th.

LOB_Seattle 10, Houston 7. 2B_Seager (3), Lopes (1), Smith (1), Long Jr. (1), Bregman (1), Tucker (2), Brantley (1). 3B_Reddick (1). RBIs_Seager (2), White (1), Smith (2), Long Jr. 2 (2), Lewis 2 (4), Bregman (2), Gurriel (2), Reddick (1), Maldonado 2 (6), Brantley (5). SB_Lopes (1), Long Jr. (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (White, Crawford, Smith); Houston 5 (Altuve 2, Toro, Bregman). RISP_Seattle 5 for 12; Houston 3 for 13.

GIDP_Jones.

DP_Seattle 1 (Crawford, Long Jr., White).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kikuchi 3 2-3 5 5 5 4 4 70 12.27 Grotz 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 18.00 Magill 1 1 0 0 1 2 18 0.00 Edwards Jr. 1 1 0 0 0 2 11 4.50 Altavilla, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 0.00 Misiewicz, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 4.50 Williams, S, 1-1 1 2 1 1 0 3 30 4.50

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Greinke 3 1-3 4 3 3 2 2 58 8.10 Biagini 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 16 13.50 Abreu, H, 1 1 2-3 0 0 0 2 1 31 0.00 Taylor, H, 1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 14 0.00 Devenski, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 1 3 3 3 1 1 32 13.50 Bailey 1 2 0 0 0 0 13 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Grotz 2-0, Biagini 1-1, Taylor 1-0. HBP_Grotz (Springer), Abreu 2 (Seager,Lopes).

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_3:41. .

