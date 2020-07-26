Listen Live Sports

Seattle 7, Houston 6

July 26, 2020 6:37 pm
 
1 min read
      
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 7 11 7 5 7
Long Jr. 2b 5 1 2 2 0 2 .231
Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 2 0 .333
Lewis cf 4 1 2 2 1 2 .364
Seager 3b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .364
White 1b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .167
Marmolejos dh 5 0 1 0 0 0 .125
Lopes lf 4 2 3 0 0 0 .600
Smith rf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .091
Hudson c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
b-Nola ph-c 0 1 0 0 1 0 .286
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 6 9 6 5 12
Springer cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .091
Altuve 2b 3 2 0 0 2 2 .200
Brantley lf 5 1 2 1 0 2 .417
1-Stubbs pr 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bregman 3b 4 1 1 1 1 2 .231
Gurriel 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .300
Correa ss 3 0 1 0 1 2 .300
Jones dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Toro ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Reddick rf 3 0 1 1 1 0 .273
Maldonado c 3 0 1 2 0 2 .455
c-Tucker ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .400
Seattle 200 200 030_7 11 0
Houston 100 400 001_6 9 0

a-lined out for Jones in the 5th. b-walked for Hudson in the 8th. c-doubled for Maldonado in the 9th.

1-ran for Brantley in the 9th.

LOB_Seattle 10, Houston 7. 2B_Seager (3), Lopes (1), Smith (1), Long Jr. (1), Bregman (1), Tucker (2), Brantley (1). 3B_Reddick (1). RBIs_Seager (2), White (1), Smith (2), Long Jr. 2 (2), Lewis 2 (4), Bregman (2), Gurriel (2), Reddick (1), Maldonado 2 (6), Brantley (5). SB_Lopes (1), Long Jr. (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (White, Crawford, Smith); Houston 5 (Altuve 2, Toro, Bregman). RISP_Seattle 5 for 12; Houston 3 for 13.

GIDP_Jones.

DP_Seattle 1 (Crawford, Long Jr., White).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kikuchi 3 2-3 5 5 5 4 4 70 12.27
Grotz 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 18.00
Magill 1 1 0 0 1 2 18 0.00
Edwards Jr. 1 1 0 0 0 2 11 4.50
Altavilla, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 0.00
Misiewicz, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 4.50
Williams, S, 1-1 1 2 1 1 0 3 30 4.50
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Greinke 3 1-3 4 3 3 2 2 58 8.10
Biagini 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 16 13.50
Abreu, H, 1 1 2-3 0 0 0 2 1 31 0.00
Taylor, H, 1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 14 0.00
Devenski, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 1 3 3 3 1 1 32 13.50
Bailey 1 2 0 0 0 0 13 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Grotz 2-0, Biagini 1-1, Taylor 1-0. HBP_Grotz (Springer), Abreu 2 (Seager,Lopes).

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_3:41. .

