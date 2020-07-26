Seattle 7, Houston 6

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|7
|11
|7
|5
|7
|
|Long Jr. 2b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.231
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.333
|Lewis cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|.364
|Seager 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.364
|White 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.167
|Marmolejos dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Lopes lf
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.600
|Smith rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.091
|Hudson c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|b-Nola ph-c
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|6
|9
|6
|5
|12
|
|Springer cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.091
|Altuve 2b
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.200
|Brantley lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.417
|1-Stubbs pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.231
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.300
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.300
|Jones dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Toro ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Reddick rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.273
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.455
|c-Tucker ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|Seattle
|200
|200
|030_7
|11
|0
|Houston
|100
|400
|001_6
|9
|0
a-lined out for Jones in the 5th. b-walked for Hudson in the 8th. c-doubled for Maldonado in the 9th.
1-ran for Brantley in the 9th.
LOB_Seattle 10, Houston 7. 2B_Seager (3), Lopes (1), Smith (1), Long Jr. (1), Bregman (1), Tucker (2), Brantley (1). 3B_Reddick (1). RBIs_Seager (2), White (1), Smith (2), Long Jr. 2 (2), Lewis 2 (4), Bregman (2), Gurriel (2), Reddick (1), Maldonado 2 (6), Brantley (5). SB_Lopes (1), Long Jr. (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (White, Crawford, Smith); Houston 5 (Altuve 2, Toro, Bregman). RISP_Seattle 5 for 12; Houston 3 for 13.
GIDP_Jones.
DP_Seattle 1 (Crawford, Long Jr., White).
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kikuchi
|3
|2-3
|5
|5
|5
|4
|4
|70
|12.27
|Grotz
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|18.00
|Magill
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|0.00
|Edwards Jr.
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|4.50
|Altavilla, W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0.00
|Misiewicz, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|4.50
|Williams, S, 1-1
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|30
|4.50
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke
|3
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|2
|2
|58
|8.10
|Biagini
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|13.50
|Abreu, H, 1
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|31
|0.00
|Taylor, H, 1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|0.00
|Devenski, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|32
|13.50
|Bailey
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Grotz 2-0, Biagini 1-1, Taylor 1-0. HBP_Grotz (Springer), Abreu 2 (Seager,Lopes).
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Chris Guccione.
T_3:41. .
