Seattle 7, Houston 6

July 26, 2020 6:37 pm
 
< a min read
      
Seattle Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 7 11 7 Totals 34 6 9 6
Long Jr. 2b 5 1 2 2 Springer cf 4 0 0 0
Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 3 2 0 0
Lewis cf 4 1 2 2 Brantley lf 5 1 2 1
Seager 3b 3 1 1 1 1-Stubbs pr 0 0 0 0
White 1b 5 0 1 1 Bregman 3b 4 1 1 1
Marmolejos dh 5 0 1 0 Gurriel 1b 4 1 2 1
Lopes lf 4 2 3 0 Correa ss 3 0 1 0
Smith rf 5 1 1 1 Jones dh 2 0 0 0
Hudson c 3 0 0 0 a-Toro ph-dh 2 0 0 0
b-Nola ph-c 0 1 0 0 Reddick rf 3 0 1 1
Maldonado c 3 0 1 2
c-Tucker ph 1 1 1 0
Seattle 200 200 030 7
Houston 100 400 001 6

DP_Seattle 1, Houston 0. LOB_Seattle 10, Houston 7. 2B_Seager (3), Lopes (1), Smith (1), Long Jr. (1), Bregman (1), Tucker (2), Brantley (1). 3B_Reddick (1). SB_Lopes (1), Long Jr. (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Kikuchi 3 2-3 5 5 5 4 4
Grotz 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Magill 1 1 0 0 1 2
Edwards Jr. 1 1 0 0 0 2
Altavilla, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 0
Misiewicz, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Williams, S, 1-1 1 2 1 1 0 3
Houston
Greinke 3 1-3 4 3 3 2 2
Biagini 2-3 2 1 1 0 1
Abreu, H, 1 1 2-3 0 0 0 2 1
Taylor, H, 1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Devenski, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 1 3 3 3 1 1
Bailey 1 2 0 0 0 0

HBP_Grotz (Springer), Abreu 2 (Seager,Lopes).

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_3:41. .

