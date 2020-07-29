Listen Live Sports

Seattle 90, Minnesota 66

July 29, 2020 12:24 am
 
MINNESOTA (66)

Collier 4-12 3-4 11, Dantas 6-14 4-4 18, Fowles 4-7 7-8 15, Brown 2-6 3-3 8, Johnson 2-5 0-0 4, Herbert Harrigan 0-4 0-0 0, Huff 0-1 0-0 0, Christmas-Kelly 0-2 2-2 2, Alexander 0-2 0-0 0, Banham 2-3 0-0 6, Carleton 1-3 0-0 2, Dangerfield 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 21-62 19-21 66.

SEATTLE (90)

Clark 3-6 0-0 6, Stewart 5-10 6-6 18, Howard 3-6 0-0 7, Bird 6-9 0-0 16, Loyd 3-8 1-1 9, Tuck 1-3 1-2 3, Magbegor 3-4 0-0 6, Russell 3-5 1-3 7, Canada 4-7 0-0 8, Prince 3-5 0-1 7, Whitcomb 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 35-66 9-13 90.

Minnesota 13 22 17 14 66
Seattle 20 21 28 21 90

3-Point Goals_Minnesota 5-18 (Banham 2-2, Dantas 2-5, Brown 1-3, Carleton 0-2, Collier 0-2, Johnson 0-2), Seattle 11-25 (Bird 4-6, Loyd 2-4, Stewart 2-5, Howard 1-2, Prince 1-2, Whitcomb 1-2, Clark 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 38 (Fowles 11), Seattle 24 (Stewart 10). Assists_Minnesota 13 (Collier 5), Seattle 25 (Loyd 6). Total Fouls_Minnesota 11, Seattle 16.

