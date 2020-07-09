Southampton held 1-1 at Everton in Premier League

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Danny Ings kept himself in the running to win the Golden Boot with his 19th Premier League goal of the season for Southampton on Thursday, although the visitors had to settle for a 1-1 draw at Everton.

Ings pounced on a mishit shot from Stuart Armstrong which fell at his feet, using nifty footwork to round goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and give Southampton the lead in the 31st minute.

James Ward-Prowse had missed a penalty three minutes earlier for the visitors, which dominated the first half only to allow Richarlison to score an equalizer shortly before the break.

Lucas Digne’s long diagonal ball out of defense was controlled with one touch by Richarlison and lfited into the net with the second, equaling the Brazilian’s best tally of 14 goals in all competitions.

Advertisement

The result leaves 11th-place Everton one point ahead of Southampton.

Ings is three goals behind leading scorer Jamie Vardy of Leicester with four rounds remaining.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.