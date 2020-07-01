Sports on TV

Listen Live Sports

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, July 6
BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.

ESPN — TBT: Eberlein Drive vs. Brotherly Love or Stillwater Stars, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

9 p.m.

ESPN — TBT: Golden Eagles vs. Team CP3 or Mid American Unity, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. (Tuesday)

ESPN — TBA

SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:20 p.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga: TBD

2:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Tottenham —

Tuesday, July 7
BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
2 p.m.

ESPN — TBT: Challenge ALS vs. Team Hines or Sideline Cancer, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

4 p.m.

ESPN — TBT: Boeheim’s Army vs. Heartfire or Men of Mackey, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

BOXING
8 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank: Ivan Baranchyk vs. Jose Zepeda (Junior Welterweights), Las Vegas

KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.

ESPN — TBA

5:25 a.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN — TBA

SOCCER (MEN’S)
12:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Chelsea at Crystal Palace

1:25 p.m.

ESPN2 — Serie A: Lazio at Lecce

3:10 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Arsenal —

Wednesday, July 8
BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
2 p.m.

ESPN — TBT: Red Scare vs. Big X or Jackson TN Underdogs, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

4 p.m.

ESPN — TBT: Carmen’s Crew vs. House of ‘Paign or War Tampa, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.

ESPN — TBA

5:25 a.m. (Thursday)

ESPN — TBA

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester City

1:25 p.m.

ESPN2 — Serie A: Cagliari at Fiorentina

3:10 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Brighton

3:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Serie A: Sassuolo at Bologna

8 p.m.

ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Orlando City SC vs. Inter Miami CF, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Nashville SC vs. Chicago, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla. —

Thursday, July 9
AUTO RACING
8 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Shady Rays 200, Kentucky Speedway, Sparta, Ky.

4:55 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
2 p.m.

ESPN — TBT: The Money Team (TMT) vs. Jimmy V or Herd That, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

4 p.m.

ESPN — TBT: Overseas Elite vs. Armored Athlete or Power of the Paw, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

BOXING
8 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank: Jerry Forrest vs. Carlos Takam (Heavyweights), Las Vegas

GOLF
3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Workday Charity Open, First Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

HORSE RACING
1 p.m.

FS2 — America’s Day at the Races

KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.

ESPN — TBA

5:25 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN — TBA

SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.

ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: New York City FC vs. Philadelphia Union, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

12:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham at Bournemouth

1:25 p.m.

ESPN2 — Serie A: Udinese at SPAL

3:10 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Aston Villa —

Friday, July 10
AUTO RACING
4:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 2, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

8 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco 300, Kentucky Speedway, Sparta, Ky.

BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
2 p.m.

ESPN — TBT: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

4 p.m.

ESPN — TBT: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

GOLF
3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Workday Charity Open, Second Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

5 p.m.

NBCSN — American Century Championship Golf: First Round, Lake Tahoe Golf Course, Lake Tahoe, Calif.

10 p.m.

GOLF — American Century Championship Golf: First Round, Lake Tahoe Golf Course, Lake Tahoe, Calif.

HORSE RACING
1 p.m.

FS2 — America’s Day at the Races

KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.

ESPN — TBA

4:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN — TBA

RUGBY
3 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Hamilton at Wellington

SOCCER (MEN’S)
8 p.m.

ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Toronto FC vs. D.C. United, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Seattle vs. San Jose, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla. —

Saturday, July 11
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula One: Qualifying, Red Bull Ring, Spielburg, Austria

12 p.m.

NBC — IndyCar: The GMR Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

3 p.m.

NBCSN — IndyCar: Qualifying, Road America, Elkhart Wis.

5 p.m.

NBCSN — IndyCar: The REV Group Grand Prix, Road America Race 1, Elkhart, Wis.

BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
2 p.m.

ESPN — TBT: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

4 p.m.

ESPN — TBT: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

GOLF
1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Workday Charity Open, Third Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The Workday Charity Open, Third Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

NBC — American Century Championship Golf: Second Round, Lake Tahoe Golf Course, Lake Tahoe, Calif.

10 p.m.

GOLF — American Century Championship Golf: Second Round, Lake Tahoe Golf Course, Lake Tahoe, Calif.

HORSE RACING
1 p.m.

FS2 — America’s Day at the Races

KBO BASEBALL
4:55 a.m.

ESPN — TBA

3:55 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN — TBA

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m.

ESPN — UFC 251: Kamaru Osman vs. Gilbert Burns (Welterweights), UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

RUGBY
3 a.m.

ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Hamilton at Wellington

11:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Christchurch at Auckland

SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: West Ham at Norwich City

7:30 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: TBA

9:30 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: TBA

9:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Liverpool

12:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Chelsea at Sheffield United

3 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Brighton

8 p.m.

FOX — MLS is Back Tournament: Atlanta United vs. New York, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla. —

Sunday, July 12
AUTO RACING
9:05 a.m.

ESPN — Formula One: The Pirelli Styrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielburg, Austria

12 p.m.

FOX — NHRA: The Indianapolis Drag Race 1, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis

12:30 p.m.

NBC — IndyCar: The REV Group Grand Prix, Road America Race 2, Elkhart, Wis.

4 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Brickyard 400, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
4 p.m.

ESPN — TBT: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

6 p.m.

ESPN — TBT: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

GOLF
1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Workday Charity Open, Final Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The Workday Charity Open, Final Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

NBC — American Century Championship Golf: Final Round, Lake Tahoe Golf Course, Lake Tahoe, Calif.

10 p.m.

GOLF — American Century Championship Golf: Final Round, Lake Tahoe Golf Course, Lake Tahoe, Calif.

HORSE RACING
1 p.m.

FS2 — America’s Day at the Races

5 p.m.

NBCSN — Trackside Live!

KBO BASEBALL
3:55 a.m.

ESPN — TBA

SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Wolverhampton

7:30 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: TBA

8:30 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: TBA

9:10 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Aston Villa

11 a.m.

ESPN — Serie A: SPAL at Genoa

11:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Tottenham

1:25 p.m.

ESPN — Serie A: Bologna at Parma

1:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Bournemouth

8 p.m.

ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Sporting KC vs. Minnesota United, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Real Salt Lake vs. Colorado, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla. —

