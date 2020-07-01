Sports on TV

|Adv04
|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Monday, July 6
|BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|7 p.m.
ESPN — TBT: Eberlein Drive vs. Brotherly Love or Stillwater Stars, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio
ESPN — TBT: Golden Eagles vs. Team CP3 or Mid American Unity, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio
|KBO BASEBALL
|5:25 a.m. (Tuesday)
FS2 — Bundesliga: TBD
NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Tottenham —
|Tuesday, July 7
|BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|2 p.m.
ESPN — TBT: Challenge ALS vs. Team Hines or Sideline Cancer, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio
ESPN — TBT: Boeheim’s Army vs. Heartfire or Men of Mackey, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio
ESPN — Top Rank: Ivan Baranchyk vs. Jose Zepeda (Junior Welterweights), Las Vegas
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|12:55 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Chelsea at Crystal Palace
ESPN2 — Serie A: Lazio at Lecce
NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Arsenal —
|Wednesday, July 8
|BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|2 p.m.
ESPN — TBT: Red Scare vs. Big X or Jackson TN Underdogs, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio
ESPN — TBT: Carmen’s Crew vs. House of ‘Paign or War Tampa, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio
12:55 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester City
ESPN2 — Serie A: Cagliari at Fiorentina
NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Brighton
ESPN2 — Serie A: Sassuolo at Bologna
ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Orlando City SC vs. Inter Miami CF, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Nashville SC vs. Chicago, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla. —
|Thursday, July 9
|AUTO RACING
|8 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Shady Rays 200, Kentucky Speedway, Sparta, Ky.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria
|BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|2 p.m.
ESPN — TBT: The Money Team (TMT) vs. Jimmy V or Herd That, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio
ESPN — TBT: Overseas Elite vs. Armored Athlete or Power of the Paw, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio
ESPN — Top Rank: Jerry Forrest vs. Carlos Takam (Heavyweights), Las Vegas
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Workday Charity Open, First Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio
FS2 — America’s Day at the Races
ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: New York City FC vs. Philadelphia Union, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham at Bournemouth
ESPN2 — Serie A: Udinese at SPAL
NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Aston Villa —
|Friday, July 10
|AUTO RACING
|4:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 2, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco 300, Kentucky Speedway, Sparta, Ky.
|BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|2 p.m.
ESPN — TBT: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio
ESPN — TBT: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Workday Charity Open, Second Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio
NBCSN — American Century Championship Golf: First Round, Lake Tahoe Golf Course, Lake Tahoe, Calif.
GOLF — American Century Championship Golf: First Round, Lake Tahoe Golf Course, Lake Tahoe, Calif.
FS2 — America’s Day at the Races
ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Hamilton at Wellington
ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Toronto FC vs. D.C. United, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Seattle vs. San Jose, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla. —
|Saturday, July 11
|AUTO RACING
|8:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula One: Qualifying, Red Bull Ring, Spielburg, Austria
NBC — IndyCar: The GMR Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
NBCSN — IndyCar: Qualifying, Road America, Elkhart Wis.
NBCSN — IndyCar: The REV Group Grand Prix, Road America Race 1, Elkhart, Wis.
|BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|2 p.m.
ESPN — TBT: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio
ESPN — TBT: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Workday Charity Open, Third Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio
CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The Workday Charity Open, Third Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio
NBC — American Century Championship Golf: Second Round, Lake Tahoe Golf Course, Lake Tahoe, Calif.
GOLF — American Century Championship Golf: Second Round, Lake Tahoe Golf Course, Lake Tahoe, Calif.
FS2 — America’s Day at the Races
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|8 p.m.
ESPN — UFC 251: Kamaru Osman vs. Gilbert Burns (Welterweights), UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Hamilton at Wellington
ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Christchurch at Auckland
NBCSN — Premier League: West Ham at Norwich City
FS1 — Bundesliga: TBA
FS1 — Bundesliga: TBA
NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Liverpool
NBCSN — Premier League: Chelsea at Sheffield United
NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Brighton
FOX — MLS is Back Tournament: Atlanta United vs. New York, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla. —
|Sunday, July 12
|AUTO RACING
|9:05 a.m.
ESPN — Formula One: The Pirelli Styrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielburg, Austria
FOX — NHRA: The Indianapolis Drag Race 1, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis
NBC — IndyCar: The REV Group Grand Prix, Road America Race 2, Elkhart, Wis.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Brickyard 400, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
|BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|4 p.m.
ESPN — TBT: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio
ESPN — TBT: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Workday Charity Open, Final Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio
CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The Workday Charity Open, Final Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio
NBC — American Century Championship Golf: Final Round, Lake Tahoe Golf Course, Lake Tahoe, Calif.
GOLF — American Century Championship Golf: Final Round, Lake Tahoe Golf Course, Lake Tahoe, Calif.
FS2 — America’s Day at the Races
NBCSN — Trackside Live!
NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Wolverhampton
FS1 — Bundesliga: TBA
FS1 — Bundesliga: TBA
NBCSN — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Aston Villa
ESPN — Serie A: SPAL at Genoa
NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Tottenham
ESPN — Serie A: Bologna at Parma
NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Bournemouth
ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Sporting KC vs. Minnesota United, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Real Salt Lake vs. Colorado, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla. —
