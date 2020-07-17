Sports on TV

|Adv18
|Monday, July 20
|BOWLING
|8 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: King of the Lanes 1, Bowlero Jupiter, Jupiter, Fla.
FS1 — PBA: King of the Lanes 2, Bowlero Jupiter, Jupiter, Fla.
|KBO BASEBALL
|5:25 a.m. (Tuesday)
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Inter Miami CF vs. NY City FC, Group A, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Sheffield United
NBCSN — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Wolverhampton
ESPN2 — USL: Loudoun United at Hartford Athletic —
|Tuesday, July 21
|BOWLING
|7 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: King of the Lanes 3, Bowlero Jupiter, Jupiter, Fla.
FS1 — PBA: King of the Lanes 4, Bowlero Jupiter, Jupiter, Fla.
ESPN — Top Rank
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Toronto FC vs. New England, Group C, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Watford
ESPN — Serie A: Bologna at Atalanta
NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Aston Villa
ESPN2 — Leagues Cup: TBD —
|Wednesday, July 22
|BOWLING
|8 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: King of the Lanes 5, Bowlero Jupiter, Jupiter, Fla.
FS1 — PBA: King of the Lanes 6, Bowlero Jupiter, Jupiter, Fla.
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The British Masters, First Round, Lee Westwood Colt Course, Northumberland, England
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The British Masters, First Round, Lee Westwood Colt Course, Northumberland, England
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Real Salt Lake vs. Sporting KC, Group D, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NBCSN — Premier League: West Ham at Manchester United
NBCSN — Premier League: Chelsea at Liverpool
ESPN — Serie A: Genoa at Sampdoria
ESPN2 — USL: Indy eleven at Pittsburgh
ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: FC Cincinnati vs. NY Red Bulls, Group E, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Colorado vs. Minnesota United, Group D, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla. —
|Thursday, July 23
|AUTO RACING
|7:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Super Start Batteries 400, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The British Masters, Second Round, Lee Westwood Colt Course, Northumberland, England
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The British Masters, Second Round, Lee Westwood Colt Course, Northumberland, England
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The 3M Open, First Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPN — TBA
ESPN — NY Yankees at Washington
ESPN — San Francisco at LA Dodgers
ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Chicago vs. Vancouver, Group B, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
ESPN — Serie A: Cagliari at Lazio
FS1 — MLS is Back Tournament: LA Galaxy vs. Houston, Group F, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
FS1 — MLS is Back Tournament: LA FC vs. Portland, Group F, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla. —
|Friday, July 24
|AUTO RACING
|7 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Race at Kansas-1, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: From Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The British Masters, Third Round, Lee Westwood Colt Course, Northumberland, England
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The 3M Open, Second Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The British Masters, Final Round, Lee Westwood Colt Course, Northumberland, England
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
ESPN — TBA
ESPN — TBA
ESPN — Atlanta at NY Mets
ESPN — Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs
ESPN — LA Angels at Oakland
ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Christchurch at Wellington —
|Saturday, July 25
|AUTO RACING
|1:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Race at Kansas-2, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Race at Kansas-1, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The British Masters, Final Round, Lee Westwood Colt Course, Northumberland, England
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
ESPN — TBA
ESPN — TBA
NBC — PLL: Redwoods vs. Whipsnakes, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah
NBCSN — PLL: Chaos vs. Chrome, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|5 p.m.
ESPN — UFC 174 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
ESPN — UFC 174: Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till (Middleweights), UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
FOX — Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs
FOX — San Francisco at LA Dodgers
FOX — NY Yankees at Washington
FS1 — Arizona at San Diego
ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Christchurch at Wellington
ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Hamilton at Auckland
ESPN2 — MLS is Back Tournament: TBD, Round of 16, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NBCSN — Liga MX: TBA —
|Sunday, July 26
|AUTO RACING
|7:30 a.m.
NBCSN — FIM MotoGP: The Andalucia Grand Prix, Circuito de Jerez, Jerez, Spain
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — MLL: TBA
NBC — PLL: Waterdogs vs. Atlas, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah
TBS — NY Yankees at Washington
ESPN — Atlanta at NY Mets
ESPN — San Francisco at LA Dodgers
NBC — Premier League: TBA
NBCSN — Premier League: TBA
FS1 — MLS is Back Tournament: TBD, Round of 16, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
FS1 — MLS is Back Tournament: TBD, Round of 16, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|12:30 p.m.
CBS — NWSL Challenge Cup: TBD, Final, Rio Tinto Stadium, Sandy, Utah —
