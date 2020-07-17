Sports on TV

Adv18 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, July 20 BOWLING 8 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: King of the Lanes 1, Bowlero Jupiter, Jupiter, Fla.

8 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: King of the Lanes 2, Bowlero Jupiter, Jupiter, Fla.

KBO BASEBALL 5:25 a.m. (Tuesday)

ESPN2 — TBA

SOCCER (MEN’S) 9 a.m.

ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Inter Miami CF vs. NY City FC, Group A, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

Advertisement

12:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Sheffield United

3:10 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Wolverhampton

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL: Loudoun United at Hartford Athletic —

Tuesday, July 21 BOWLING 7 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: King of the Lanes 3, Bowlero Jupiter, Jupiter, Fla.

8 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: King of the Lanes 4, Bowlero Jupiter, Jupiter, Fla.

BOXING 8 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank

KBO BASEBALL 5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

5:25 a.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN2 — TBA

SOCCER (MEN’S) 9 a.m.

ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Toronto FC vs. New England, Group C, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

12:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Watford

1:25 p.m.

ESPN — Serie A: Bologna at Atalanta

3:10 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Aston Villa

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Leagues Cup: TBD —

Wednesday, July 22 BOWLING 8 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: King of the Lanes 5, Bowlero Jupiter, Jupiter, Fla.

9 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: King of the Lanes 6, Bowlero Jupiter, Jupiter, Fla.

GOLF 7 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The British Masters, First Round, Lee Westwood Colt Course, Northumberland, England

10 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The British Masters, First Round, Lee Westwood Colt Course, Northumberland, England

HORSE RACING 1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KBO BASEBALL 5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

5:25 a.m. (Thursday)

ESPN2 — TBA

SOCCER (MEN’S) 9 a.m.

ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Real Salt Lake vs. Sporting KC, Group D, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

12:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: West Ham at Manchester United

3 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Chelsea at Liverpool

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — Serie A: Genoa at Sampdoria

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL: Indy eleven at Pittsburgh

8 p.m.

ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: FC Cincinnati vs. NY Red Bulls, Group E, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Colorado vs. Minnesota United, Group D, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla. —

Thursday, July 23 AUTO RACING 7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Super Start Batteries 400, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

GOLF 7 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The British Masters, Second Round, Lee Westwood Colt Course, Northumberland, England

10 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The British Masters, Second Round, Lee Westwood Colt Course, Northumberland, England

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The 3M Open, First Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

HORSE RACING 1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KBO BASEBALL 5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

5:25 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN — TBA

MLB BASEBALL 7 p.m.

ESPN — NY Yankees at Washington

10 p.m.

ESPN — San Francisco at LA Dodgers

SOCCER (MEN’S) 9 a.m.

ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Chicago vs. Vancouver, Group B, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — Serie A: Cagliari at Lazio

8 p.m.

FS1 — MLS is Back Tournament: LA Galaxy vs. Houston, Group F, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS is Back Tournament: LA FC vs. Portland, Group F, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla. —

Friday, July 24 AUTO RACING 7 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Race at Kansas-1, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

10 p.m.

FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: From Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

GOLF 8:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The British Masters, Third Round, Lee Westwood Colt Course, Northumberland, England

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The 3M Open, Second Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

6 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The British Masters, Final Round, Lee Westwood Colt Course, Northumberland, England

HORSE RACING 1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KBO BASEBALL 5:25 a.m.

ESPN — TBA

4:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN — TBA

MLB BASEBALL 4 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta at NY Mets

7 p.m.

ESPN — Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs

10 p.m.

ESPN — LA Angels at Oakland

RUGBY 3 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Christchurch at Wellington —

Saturday, July 25 AUTO RACING 1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Race at Kansas-2, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

5 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Race at Kansas-1, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

GOLF 6 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The British Masters, Final Round, Lee Westwood Colt Course, Northumberland, England

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

HORSE RACING 1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KBO BASEBALL 4:55 a.m.

ESPN — TBA

3:55 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN — TBA

LACROSSE (MEN’S) 4 p.m.

NBC — PLL: Redwoods vs. Whipsnakes, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah

7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — PLL: Chaos vs. Chrome, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS 5 p.m.

ESPN — UFC 174 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

8 p.m.

ESPN — UFC 174: Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till (Middleweights), UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

MLB BASEBALL 1 p.m.

FOX — Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs

4 p.m.

FOX — San Francisco at LA Dodgers

7 p.m.

FOX — NY Yankees at Washington

9 p.m.

FS1 — Arizona at San Diego

RUGBY 3 a.m.

ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Christchurch at Wellington

11:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Hamilton at Auckland

SOCCER (MEN’S) 8 p.m.

ESPN2 — MLS is Back Tournament: TBD, Round of 16, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

10 p.m.

NBCSN — Liga MX: TBA —

Sunday, July 26 AUTO RACING 7:30 a.m.

NBCSN — FIM MotoGP: The Andalucia Grand Prix, Circuito de Jerez, Jerez, Spain

GOLF 1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

HORSE RACING 1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KBO BASEBALL 3:55 a.m.

ESPN — TBA

LACROSSE 2 p.m.

ESPN2 — MLL: TBA

4 p.m.

NBC — PLL: Waterdogs vs. Atlas, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah

MLB BASEBALL 1 p.m.

TBS — NY Yankees at Washington

7 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta at NY Mets

10 p.m.

ESPN — San Francisco at LA Dodgers

SOCCER (MEN’S) 10 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: TBA

10:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: TBA

8 p.m.

FS1 — MLS is Back Tournament: TBD, Round of 16, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

11 p.m.

FS1 — MLS is Back Tournament: TBD, Round of 16, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 12:30 p.m.

CBS — NWSL Challenge Cup: TBD, Final, Rio Tinto Stadium, Sandy, Utah —

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.