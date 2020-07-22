Sports on TV

|Adv25
|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Monday, July 27
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|6 a.m.
FS1 — AFL: Geelong at Fremantle
|KBO BASEBALL
|5:25 a.m. (Tuesday)
ESPN — TBA
ESPN — TBA
NBATV — Exhibition: Washington vs. LA Lakers, VISA Athletic Center, Reunion, Fla.
NBATV — Exhibition: Utah vs. Brooklyn, HP Field House, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
FS1 — MLS is Back Tournament: TBD, Round of 16, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
FS1 — MLS is Back Tournament: TBD, Round of 16, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla. —
|Tuesday, July 28
|KBO BASEBALL
|5:25 a.m.
ESPN — TBA
ESPN — TBA
FS1 — NY Yankees at Philadelphia
FS1 — LA Dodgers at Houston
NBATV — Exhibition: Memphis vs. Miami, VISA Athletic Center, Reunion, Fla.
NBATV — Exhibtion: San Antonio vs. Indiana, HP Field House, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: TBD, Round of 16, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: TBD, Round of 16, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla. —
|Wednesday, July 29
|KBO BASEBALL
|5:25 a.m.
ESPN — TBA
ESPN — TBA
ESPN — TBA
ESPN — TBA —
|Thursday, July 30
|AUTO RACING
|5:55 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Hero Indian Open, First Round, DLF Golf and Country Club, Haryana, India
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, First Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Barracuda Championship, First Round, Old Greenwood GC, Truckee, Calif.
ESPN — TBA
ESPN — TBA
FOX — TBA
FS1 — San Diego at San Francisco
TNT — Utah vs. New Orleans, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
TNT — LA Clippers vs. LA Lakers, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
ESPN — Seattle vs. Washington, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
ESPN — Connecticut vs. Los Angeles, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. —
|Friday, July 31
|AUTO RACING
|5:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 2, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Hero Indian Open, Second Round, DLF Golf and Country Club, Haryana, India
GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The LPGA Drive On Championship, First Round, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Ally Challenge, First Round, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc, Mich.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Second Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Barracuda Championship, Second Round, Old Greenwood GC, Truckee, Calif.
ESPN — TBA
ESPN — TBA
NBATV — Memphis vs. Portland, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
ESPN — Boston vs. Milwaukee, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
ESPN — Houston vs. Dallas, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
ESPN 2 — Super Rugby: Hamilton at Christchurch
ESPN2 — MLS is Back Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla. —
|Saturday, August 1
|AUTO RACING
|6:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom
ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom
FS1 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga.
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Hero Indian Open, Third Round, DLF Golf and Country Club, Haryana, India
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Third Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.
CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Third Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Ally Challenge, Second Round, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc, Mich.
GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The LPGA Drive On Championship, Second Round, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Barracuda Championship, Third Round, Old Greenwood GC, Truckee, Calif.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
ESPN — TBA
ESPN — TBA
FS1 — Cincinnati at Detroit
FOX — TBA
ESPN — Miami vs. Denver, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
ESPN — Utah vs. Oklahoma City, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
ESPN — New Orleans vs. LA Clippers, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
ESPN — LA Lakers vs. Toronto, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
ESPN 2 — Super Rugby: Hamilton at Christchurch
ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Dunedin at Auckland —
|Sunday, August 2
|AUTO RACING
|9:05 a.m.
ESPN — Formula One: The British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom
FS1 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga.
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Hero Indian Open, Final Round, DLF Golf and Country Club, Haryana, India
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Final Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.
CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Final Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Ally Challenge, Final Round, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc, Mich.
GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The LPGA Drive On Championship, Final Round, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Barracuda Championship, Final, Old Greenwood GC, Truckee, Calif.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
ESPN — TBA
TBS — NY Mets at Atlanta
ESPN — Boston at NY Yankees
ABC — Portland vs. Boston, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NBATV — Sacramento vs. Orlando, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
ABC — Milwaukee vs. Denver, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
FS1 — Liga MX: Guadalajara at Santos Laguna
CBS — WTT: TBD, Championship, White Sulpher Springs, W.Va.
ESPN — Phoenix vs. New York, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
ESPN — Dallas vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. —
