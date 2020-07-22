Listen Live Sports

Sports on TV

July 22, 2020
 
6 min read
      
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, July 27
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
6 a.m.

FS1 — AFL: Geelong at Fremantle

KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. (Tuesday)

ESPN — TBA

MLB BASEBALL
7:30 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

NBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.

NBATV — Exhibition: Washington vs. LA Lakers, VISA Athletic Center, Reunion, Fla.

5:30 p.m.

NBATV — Exhibition: Utah vs. Brooklyn, HP Field House, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

SOCCER (MEN’S)
8:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS is Back Tournament: TBD, Round of 16, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

11 p.m.

FS1 — MLS is Back Tournament: TBD, Round of 16, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla. —

Tuesday, July 28
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.

ESPN — TBA

5:25 a.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN — TBA

MLB BASEBALL
6 p.m.

FS1 — NY Yankees at Philadelphia

9 p.m.

FS1 — LA Dodgers at Houston

NBA BASKETBALL
2 p.m.

NBATV — Exhibition: Memphis vs. Miami, VISA Athletic Center, Reunion, Fla.

4 p.m.

NBATV — Exhibtion: San Antonio vs. Indiana, HP Field House, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

SOCCER (MEN’S)
8 p.m.

ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: TBD, Round of 16, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: TBD, Round of 16, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla. —

Wednesday, July 29
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.

ESPN — TBA

5:25 a.m. (Thursday)

ESPN — TBA

MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

10 p.m.

ESPN — TBA —

Thursday, July 30
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom

GOLF
7 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Hero Indian Open, First Round, DLF Golf and Country Club, Haryana, India

10 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Hero Indian Open, First Round, DLF Golf and Country Club, Haryana, India

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, First Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Barracuda Championship, First Round, Old Greenwood GC, Truckee, Calif.

KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.

ESPN — TBA

5:25 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN — TBA

MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.

FOX — TBA

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — San Diego at San Francisco

NBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.

TNT — Utah vs. New Orleans, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

9 p.m.

TNT — LA Clippers vs. LA Lakers, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

SOCCER (MEN’S)
8 p.m.

ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

WNBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.

ESPN — Seattle vs. Washington, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

10 p.m.

ESPN — Connecticut vs. Los Angeles, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. —

Friday, July 31
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom

9:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 2, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom

6:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom

GOLF
7 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Hero Indian Open, Second Round, DLF Golf and Country Club, Haryana, India

9 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The LPGA Drive On Championship, First Round, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio

11:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Ally Challenge, First Round, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc, Mich.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Second Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Barracuda Championship, Second Round, Old Greenwood GC, Truckee, Calif.

KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.

ESPN — TBA

4:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN — TBA

NBA BASKETBALL
4 p.m.

NBATV — Memphis vs. Portland, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

6:45 p.m.

ESPN — Boston vs. Milwaukee, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

9:05 p.m.

ESPN — Houston vs. Dallas, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

RUGBY
3 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN 2 — Super Rugby: Hamilton at Christchurch

SOCCER (MEN’S)
8 p.m.

ESPN2 — MLS is Back Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla. —

Saturday, August 1
AUTO RACING
6:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom

3 p.m.

FS1 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga.

GOLF
7:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Hero Indian Open, Third Round, DLF Golf and Country Club, Haryana, India

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Third Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

2 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Third Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Ally Challenge, Second Round, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc, Mich.

4:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The LPGA Drive On Championship, Second Round, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Barracuda Championship, Third Round, Old Greenwood GC, Truckee, Calif.

HORSE RACING
1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

4 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KBO BASEBALL
4:55 a.m.

ESPN — TBA

3:55 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN — TBA

MLB BASEBALL
6 p.m.

FS1 — Cincinnati at Detroit

7 p.m.

FOX — TBA

NBA BASKETBALL
1:15 p.m.

ESPN — Miami vs. Denver, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — Utah vs. Oklahoma City, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

6 p.m.

ESPN — New Orleans vs. LA Clippers, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — LA Lakers vs. Toronto, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

RUGBY
3 a.m.

ESPN 2 — Super Rugby: Hamilton at Christchurch

11:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Dunedin at Auckland —

Sunday, August 2
AUTO RACING
9:05 a.m.

ESPN — Formula One: The British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom

3 p.m.

FS1 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga.

GOLF
7 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Hero Indian Open, Final Round, DLF Golf and Country Club, Haryana, India

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Final Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Final Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Ally Challenge, Final Round, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc, Mich.

5 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The LPGA Drive On Championship, Final Round, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Barracuda Championship, Final, Old Greenwood GC, Truckee, Calif.

HORSE RACING
4 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KBO BASEBALL
3:55 a.m.

ESPN — TBA

MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.

TBS — NY Mets at Atlanta

7 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at NY Yankees

NBA BASKETBALL
3:30 p.m.

ABC — Portland vs. Boston, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

6 p.m.

NBATV — Sacramento vs. Orlando, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

8 p.m.

ABC — Milwaukee vs. Denver, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

SOCCER (MEN’S)
8 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Guadalajara at Santos Laguna

TENNIS
12 p.m.

CBS — WTT: TBD, Championship, White Sulpher Springs, W.Va.

WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.

ESPN — Phoenix vs. New York, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

6 p.m.

ESPN — Dallas vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. —

