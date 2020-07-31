Sports on TV

|Adv01
|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Monday, August 3
|KBO BASEBALL
|5:25 a.m. (Tuesday)
ESPN — TBA
FS1 — NY Mets at Atlanta
NBATV — Seeding Games: Toronto vs. Miami, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NBATV — Seeding Games: Denver vs. Oklahoma City, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
ESPN — Seeding Games: Memphis vs. New Orleans, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
ESPN — Seeding Games: LA Lakers vs. Utah, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NBCSN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: NY Rangers vs. Carolina, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
NBCSN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Winnipeg vs. Calgary, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
NHLN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Winnipeg vs. Calgary, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
NBCSN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Washington vs. Tampa Bay, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
NBCSN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Dallas vs. Vegas, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
NHLN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Dallas vs. Vegas, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
NBCSN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Montreal vs. Pittsburgh, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
NBCSN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Chicago vs. Edmonton, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta —
|Tuesday, August 4
|KBO BASEBALL
|5:25 a.m.
ESPN — TBA
ESPN — TBA
NBCSN — PLL: TBD, Elimination Playoff I, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah
ESPN — NY Mets at Washington
ESPN — LA Angels at Seattle
NBATV — Seeding Games: Brooklyn vs. Milwaukee, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NBATV — Seeding Games: Phoenix vs. LA Clippers, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
TNT — Seeding Games: Boston vs. Miami, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
TNT — Seeding Games: Houston vs. Portland, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NBCSN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Florida vs. NY Islanders, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
NBCSN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Arizona vs. Nashville, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
NHLN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Arizona vs. Nashville, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
NBCSN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Columbus vs. Toronto, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
NBCSN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Calgary vs. Winnipeg, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
NHLN – Western Conference Qualifying Round: Calgary vs. Winnipeg, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
NBCSN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Carolina vs. NY Rangers, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
USA — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Minnesota vs. Vancouver, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
ESPN2 — Phoenix vs. Atlanta, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
ESPN2 — Connecticut vs. Seattle, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. —
|Wednesday, August 5
|GOLF
|4 p.m.
GOLF — U.S. Women’s Amateur: Round of 64, Woodmont Country Club, Rockville, Md.
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPN — TBA
NBATV — Seeding Games: Philadelphia vs. Washington, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
ESPN — Seeding Games: Oklahoma City vs. LA Lakers, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
ESPN — Seeding Games: Brooklyn vs. Boston, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NBCSN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: NY Islanders vs. Florida, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
NBCSN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Nashville vs. Arizona, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
NHLN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Nashville vs. Arizona, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
NBCSN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
NBCSN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Colorado vs. Dallas, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
NHLN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Colorado vs. Dallas, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
NBCSN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Pittsburgh vs. Montreal, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
NBCSN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Edmonton vs. Chicago, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
FS1 — MLS is Back Tournament: TBD, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
CBSSN — Minnesota vs. New York, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
NBATV — Las Vegas vs. Washington, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. —
|Thursday, August 6
|GOLF
|10 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The English Championship, First Round, Hanbury Manor Golf Course, Hertfordshire, England
GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The Marathon Classic, First Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio
ESPN — PGA Tour Golf: The PGA Championship, First Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco
GOLF — U.S. Women’s Amateur: Round of 16, Woodmont Country Club, Rockville, Md.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The WinCo Foods Portland Open, First Round, Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, North Plains, Ore.
ESPN — TBA
ESPN — TBA
NBATV — Seeding Games: New Orleans vs. Sacramento, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
TNT — Seeding Games: Miami vs. Milwaukee, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
TNT — Seeding Games: LA Clippers vs. Dallas, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
TNT — Seeding Games: LA Lakers vs. Houston, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
FOX — Chicago Cubs at Kansas City OR Houston at Arizona
ESPN2 — Seattle vs. Atlanta, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
NBATV — Connecticut vs. Dallas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
ESPN2 — Chicago vs. Phoenix, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. —
|Friday, August 7
|GOLF
|10 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The English Championship, Second Round, Hanbury Manor Golf Course, Hertfordshire, England
GOLF — U.S. Women’s Amateur: Quarterfinal Matches, Woodmont Country Club, Rockville, Md.
ESPN — PGA Tour Golf: The PGA Championship, Second Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco
GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The Marathon Classic, Second Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The WinCo Foods Portland Open, Second Round, Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, North Plains, Ore.
ESPN — TBA
ESPN — TBA
NBATV — Seeding Games: Oklahoma City vs. Memphis, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
TNT — Seeding Games: Orlando vs. Philadelphia, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
TNT — Seeding Games: Boston vs. Toronto, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
FS1 — LA Angels at Texas
NBATV — Chicago vs. Connecticut, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
ESPN2 — New York vs. Washington, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
ESPN2 — Los Angeles vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. —
|Saturday, August 8
|AUTO RACING
|1 p.m.
FOX — Formula E: The Berlin ePrix II, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin
FOX — PBC Fight Night
GOLF — U.S. Women’s Amateur: Semifinal Matches, Woodmont Country Club, Rockville, Md.
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The English Championship, Third Round, Hanbury Manor Golf Course, Hertfordshire, England
CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The PGA Championship, Third Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco
GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The Marathon Classic, Third Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The WinCo Foods Portland Open, Third Round, Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, North Plains, Ore.
FOX — TBA
ESPN — TBA
ESPN — TBA
TNT — Seeding Games: LA Clippers vs. Portland, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
TNT — Seeding Games: Utah vs. Denver, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
TNT — Seeding Games: LA Lakers vs. Indiana, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
ESPN — Seeding Games: Milwaukee vs. Dallas, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
FS1 — Detroit at Pittsburgh
FS1 — TBA
FS1 — TBA
ESPN2 — Atlanta vs. Dallas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
ABC — Phoenix vs. Seattle, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. —
|Sunday, August 9
|AUTO RACING
|1 p.m.
FOX — NHRA: The Dodge Mile-High NHRA Nationals, Bandimere Speedway, Morrison, Colo.
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The English Championship, Final Round, Hanbury Manor Golf Course, Hertfordshire, England
GOLF — U.S. Women’s Amateur: Championship Match, Woodmont Country Club, Rockville, Md.
CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The PGA Championship, Final Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco
GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The Marathon Classic, Final Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio
ESPN — TBA
TBS — Atlanta at Philadelphia
ESPN — Chicago Cubs at St. Louis
ABC — Seeding Games: San Antonio vs. New Orleans, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NBATV — Seeding Games: Philadelphia vs. Portland, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NBATV — Seeding Games: Denver vs. LA Lakers, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
FS1 — TBA
FS1 — TBA
ESPN — Las Vegas vs. New York, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
ESPN2 — Minnesota vs. Los Angeles, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. —
