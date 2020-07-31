Sports on TV

Adv01 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, August 3 KBO BASEBALL 5:25 a.m. (Tuesday)

ESPN — TBA

MLB BASEBALL 7 p.m.

FS1 — NY Mets at Atlanta

NBA BASKETBALL 1:30 p.m.

NBATV — Seeding Games: Toronto vs. Miami, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

4 p.m.

NBATV — Seeding Games: Denver vs. Oklahoma City, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

6:45 p.m.

ESPN — Seeding Games: Memphis vs. New Orleans, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

9:05 p.m.

ESPN — Seeding Games: LA Lakers vs. Utah, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL HOCKEY 12 p.m.

NBCSN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: NY Rangers vs. Carolina, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

2:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Winnipeg vs. Calgary, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

NHLN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Winnipeg vs. Calgary, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

4 p.m.

NBCSN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Washington vs. Tampa Bay, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

6:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Dallas vs. Vegas, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

NHLN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Dallas vs. Vegas, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

8 p.m.

NBCSN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Montreal vs. Pittsburgh, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

10:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Chicago vs. Edmonton, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta —

Tuesday, August 4 KBO BASEBALL 5:25 a.m.

ESPN — TBA

5:25 a.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN — TBA

LACROSSE 10:30 p.m.

NBCSN — PLL: TBD, Elimination Playoff I, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah

MLB BASEBALL 7 p.m.

ESPN — NY Mets at Washington

10 p.m.

ESPN — LA Angels at Seattle

NBA BASKETBALL 1:30 p.m.

NBATV — Seeding Games: Brooklyn vs. Milwaukee, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

4 p.m.

NBATV — Seeding Games: Phoenix vs. LA Clippers, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Seeding Games: Boston vs. Miami, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

9 p.m.

TNT — Seeding Games: Houston vs. Portland, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL HOCKEY 12 p.m.

NBCSN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Florida vs. NY Islanders, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

2:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Arizona vs. Nashville, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

NHLN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Arizona vs. Nashville, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

4 p.m.

NBCSN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Columbus vs. Toronto, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

6:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Calgary vs. Winnipeg, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

NHLN – Western Conference Qualifying Round: Calgary vs. Winnipeg, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

8 p.m.

NBCSN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Carolina vs. NY Rangers, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

10:45 p.m.

USA — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Minnesota vs. Vancouver, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

WNBA BASKETBALL 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Phoenix vs. Atlanta, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Connecticut vs. Seattle, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. —

Wednesday, August 5 GOLF 4 p.m.

GOLF — U.S. Women’s Amateur: Round of 64, Woodmont Country Club, Rockville, Md.

KBO BASEBALL 5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

5:25 a.m. (Thursday)

ESPN — TBA

NBA BASKETBALL 4 p.m.

NBATV — Seeding Games: Philadelphia vs. Washington, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

6:45 p.m.

ESPN — Seeding Games: Oklahoma City vs. LA Lakers, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

9:05 p.m.

ESPN — Seeding Games: Brooklyn vs. Boston, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL HOCKEY 12 p.m.

NBCSN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: NY Islanders vs. Florida, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

2:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Nashville vs. Arizona, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

NHLN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Nashville vs. Arizona, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

4 p.m.

NBCSN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

6:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Colorado vs. Dallas, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

NHLN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Colorado vs. Dallas, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

8 p.m.

NBCSN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Pittsburgh vs. Montreal, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

10:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Edmonton vs. Chicago, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

SOCCER (MEN’S) 8 p.m.

FS1 — MLS is Back Tournament: TBD, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

WNBA BASKETBALL 7 p.m.

CBSSN — Minnesota vs. New York, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

8 p.m.

NBATV — Las Vegas vs. Washington, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. —

Thursday, August 6 GOLF 10 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The English Championship, First Round, Hanbury Manor Golf Course, Hertfordshire, England

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The Marathon Classic, First Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio

4 p.m.

ESPN — PGA Tour Golf: The PGA Championship, First Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco

GOLF — U.S. Women’s Amateur: Round of 16, Woodmont Country Club, Rockville, Md.

7 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The WinCo Foods Portland Open, First Round, Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, North Plains, Ore.

KBO BASEBALL 5:25 a.m.

ESPN — TBA

5:25 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN — TBA

NBA BASKETBALL 1:30 p.m.

NBATV — Seeding Games: New Orleans vs. Sacramento, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

4 p.m.

TNT — Seeding Games: Miami vs. Milwaukee, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Seeding Games: LA Clippers vs. Dallas, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

9 p.m.

TNT — Seeding Games: LA Lakers vs. Houston, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

MLB BASEBALL 7 p.m.

FOX — Chicago Cubs at Kansas City OR Houston at Arizona

WNBA BASKETBALL 6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Seattle vs. Atlanta, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

8 p.m.

NBATV — Connecticut vs. Dallas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Chicago vs. Phoenix, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. —

Friday, August 7 GOLF 10 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The English Championship, Second Round, Hanbury Manor Golf Course, Hertfordshire, England

1 p.m.

GOLF — U.S. Women’s Amateur: Quarterfinal Matches, Woodmont Country Club, Rockville, Md.

4 p.m.

ESPN — PGA Tour Golf: The PGA Championship, Second Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco

GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The Marathon Classic, Second Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio

7 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The WinCo Foods Portland Open, Second Round, Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, North Plains, Ore.

KBO BASEBALL 5:25 a.m.

ESPN — TBA

4:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN — TBA

NBA BASKETBALL 4 p.m.

NBATV — Seeding Games: Oklahoma City vs. Memphis, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Seeding Games: Orlando vs. Philadelphia, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

9 p.m.

TNT — Seeding Games: Boston vs. Toronto, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

MLB BASEBALL 4 p.m.

FS1 — LA Angels at Texas

WNBA BASKETBALL 5 p.m.

NBATV — Chicago vs. Connecticut, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — New York vs. Washington, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Los Angeles vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. —

Saturday, August 8 AUTO RACING 1 p.m.

FOX — Formula E: The Berlin ePrix II, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin

BOXING 8 p.m.

FOX — PBC Fight Night

GOLF 11 a.m.

GOLF — U.S. Women’s Amateur: Semifinal Matches, Woodmont Country Club, Rockville, Md.

2 p.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The English Championship, Third Round, Hanbury Manor Golf Course, Hertfordshire, England

4 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The PGA Championship, Third Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco

GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The Marathon Classic, Third Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio

6 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The WinCo Foods Portland Open, Third Round, Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, North Plains, Ore.

HORSE RACING 5 p.m.

FOX — TBA

KBO BASEBALL 4:55 a.m.

ESPN — TBA

3:55 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN — TBA

NBA BASKETBALL 1 p.m.

TNT — Seeding Games: LA Clippers vs. Portland, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

3:30 p.m.

TNT — Seeding Games: Utah vs. Denver, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

6 p.m.

TNT — Seeding Games: LA Lakers vs. Indiana, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Seeding Games: Milwaukee vs. Dallas, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

MLB BASEBALL 4 p.m.

FS1 — Detroit at Pittsburgh

SOCCER (MEN’S) 7:30 a.m.

FS1 — TBA

9:30 a.m.

FS1 — TBA

WNBA BASKETBALL 12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Atlanta vs. Dallas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

3 p.m.

ABC — Phoenix vs. Seattle, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. —

Sunday, August 9 AUTO RACING 1 p.m.

FOX — NHRA: The Dodge Mile-High NHRA Nationals, Bandimere Speedway, Morrison, Colo.

GOLF 10 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The English Championship, Final Round, Hanbury Manor Golf Course, Hertfordshire, England

1 p.m.

GOLF — U.S. Women’s Amateur: Championship Match, Woodmont Country Club, Rockville, Md.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The PGA Championship, Final Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The Marathon Classic, Final Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio

KBO BASEBALL 3:55 a.m.

ESPN — TBA

MLB BASEBALL 1 p.m.

TBS — Atlanta at Philadelphia

7 p.m.

ESPN — Chicago Cubs at St. Louis

NBA BASKETBBALL 3 p.m.

ABC — Seeding Games: San Antonio vs. New Orleans, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

6:30 p.m.

NBATV — Seeding Games: Philadelphia vs. Portland, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

9 p.m.

NBATV — Seeding Games: Denver vs. LA Lakers, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

SOCCER (MEN’S) 7:30 a.m.

FS1 — TBA

9:30 a.m.

FS1 — TBA

WNBA BASKETBALL 3 p.m.

ESPN — Las Vegas vs. New York, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Minnesota vs. Los Angeles, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. —

