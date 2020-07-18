Spring Training Glance

All Times Eastern

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct. Toronto 12 6 .667 Oakland 13 8 .619 Texas 12 8 .600 Chicago 10 7 .588 New York 11 8 .579 Baltimore 9 7 .563 Tampa Bay 9 8 .529 Kansas City 9 9 .500 Boston 9 10 .474 Detroit 8 9 .471 Minnesota 7 8 .467 Houston 7 11 .389 Los Angeles 6 10 .375 Cleveland 7 12 .368 Seattle 6 12 .333

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct. Philadelphia 15 5 .750 Miami 12 6 .667 San Diego 11 7 .611 Los Angeles 10 7 .588 Milwaukee 10 7 .588 Colorado 8 7 .533 St. Louis 10 9 .526 San Francisco 9 9 .500 New York 8 9 .471 Cincinnati 7 8 .467 Atlanta 8 11 .421 Arizona 6 9 .400 Chicago 8 12 .400 Washington 6 12 .333 Pittsburgh 3 15 .167

___

Friday’s Games

No games scheduled

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia 7, Washington 2

Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh at Pittsburgh, PA, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. N.Y. Mets at Flushing, NY, 7:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore vs. Philadelphia at Philadelphia, PA, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. N.Y. Yankees at Bronx, NY, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs at Chicago, IL, 8:05 p.m.

Arizona vs. L.A. Dodgers at Los Angeles, CA, 9:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Yankees at Bronx, NY, 6:05 p.m.

Washington vs. Baltimore at Baltimore, MD, 6:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland at Cleveland, OH, 7:05 p.m.

Houston vs. Kansas City at Kansas City, MO, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Chicago White Sox at Chicago, IL, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. San Diego at San Diego, CA, 9:10 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Oakland at Oakland, CA, 9:40 p.m.

Arizona vs. L.A. Dodgers at Los Angeles, CA, 9:40 p.m.

