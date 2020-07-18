Spring Training Glance

All Times Eastern
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|Toronto
|12
|6
|.667
|Oakland
|13
|8
|.619
|Texas
|12
|8
|.600
|Chicago
|10
|7
|.588
|New York
|11
|8
|.579
|Baltimore
|9
|7
|.563
|Tampa Bay
|9
|8
|.529
|Kansas City
|9
|9
|.500
|Boston
|9
|10
|.474
|Detroit
|8
|9
|.471
|Minnesota
|7
|8
|.467
|Houston
|7
|11
|.389
|Los Angeles
|6
|10
|.375
|Cleveland
|7
|12
|.368
|Seattle
|6
|12
|.333
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|Philadelphia
|15
|5
|.750
|Miami
|12
|6
|.667
|San Diego
|11
|7
|.611
|Los Angeles
|10
|7
|.588
|Milwaukee
|10
|7
|.588
|Colorado
|8
|7
|.533
|St. Louis
|10
|9
|.526
|San Francisco
|9
|9
|.500
|New York
|8
|9
|.471
|Cincinnati
|7
|8
|.467
|Atlanta
|8
|11
|.421
|Arizona
|6
|9
|.400
|Chicago
|8
|12
|.400
|Washington
|6
|12
|.333
|Pittsburgh
|3
|15
|.167
Friday’s Games
No games scheduled
Saturday’s Games
Philadelphia 7, Washington 2
Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh at Pittsburgh, PA, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. N.Y. Mets at Flushing, NY, 7:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore vs. Philadelphia at Philadelphia, PA, 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets vs. N.Y. Yankees at Bronx, NY, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs at Chicago, IL, 8:05 p.m.
Arizona vs. L.A. Dodgers at Los Angeles, CA, 9:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Yankees at Bronx, NY, 6:05 p.m.
Washington vs. Baltimore at Baltimore, MD, 6:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland at Cleveland, OH, 7:05 p.m.
Houston vs. Kansas City at Kansas City, MO, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs vs. Chicago White Sox at Chicago, IL, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels vs. San Diego at San Diego, CA, 9:10 p.m.
San Francisco vs. Oakland at Oakland, CA, 9:40 p.m.
Arizona vs. L.A. Dodgers at Los Angeles, CA, 9:40 p.m.
