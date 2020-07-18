Listen Live Sports

Spring Training Glance

July 18, 2020 8:58 pm
 
1 min read
      

All Times Eastern

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct.
Toronto 12 6 .667
Oakland 13 8 .619
Texas 12 8 .600
Chicago 10 7 .588
New York 11 8 .579
Baltimore 9 7 .563
Tampa Bay 9 8 .529
Kansas City 9 9 .500
Boston 9 10 .474
Detroit 8 9 .471
Minnesota 7 8 .467
Houston 7 11 .389
Los Angeles 6 10 .375
Cleveland 7 12 .368
Seattle 6 12 .333

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct.
Philadelphia 15 5 .750
Miami 12 6 .667
San Diego 11 7 .611
Los Angeles 10 7 .588
Milwaukee 10 7 .588
Colorado 8 7 .533
St. Louis 10 9 .526
San Francisco 9 9 .500
New York 8 9 .471
Cincinnati 7 8 .467
Atlanta 8 11 .421
Arizona 6 9 .400
Chicago 8 12 .400
Washington 6 12 .333
Pittsburgh 3 15 .167

___

Friday’s Games

No games scheduled

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia 7, Washington 2

Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh at Pittsburgh, PA, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. N.Y. Mets at Flushing, NY, 7:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore vs. Philadelphia at Philadelphia, PA, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. N.Y. Yankees at Bronx, NY, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs at Chicago, IL, 8:05 p.m.

Arizona vs. L.A. Dodgers at Los Angeles, CA, 9:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Yankees at Bronx, NY, 6:05 p.m.

Washington vs. Baltimore at Baltimore, MD, 6:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland at Cleveland, OH, 7:05 p.m.

Houston vs. Kansas City at Kansas City, MO, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Chicago White Sox at Chicago, IL, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. San Diego at San Diego, CA, 9:10 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Oakland at Oakland, CA, 9:40 p.m.

Arizona vs. L.A. Dodgers at Los Angeles, CA, 9:40 p.m.

