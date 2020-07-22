Spring Training Glance

All Times Eastern

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct. Toronto 13 6 .684 Chicago 12 7 .632 New York 13 8 .619 Texas 12 9 .571 Oakland 13 10 .565 Tampa Bay 9 8 .529 Baltimore 10 9 .526 Minnesota 7 8 .467 Cleveland 10 12 .455 Boston 9 11 .450 Houston 9 11 .450 Detroit 8 10 .444 Kansas City 9 12 .429 Los Angeles 7 11 .389 Seattle 6 12 .333

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct. Philadelphia 15 6 .714 Los Angeles 13 7 .650 Miami 13 7 .650 Milwaukee 10 7 .588 San Diego 11 8 .579 Colorado 9 7 .563 San Francisco 11 9 .550 St. Louis 11 9 .550 Cincinnati 8 8 .500 Atlanta 9 12 .429 New York 8 11 .421 Washington 8 12 .400 Arizona 6 11 .353 Chicago 8 14 .364 Pittsburgh 3 18 .143

___

Tuesday’s Games

Houston 15, Kansas City 6

Washington 6, Baltimore 4

Advertisement

Cincinnati 9, Detroit 7

Atlanta 10, Miami 9

Toronto 8, Boston 6

Colorado 5, Texas 1

L.A. Dodgers 6, L.A. Angels 4

San Francisco 4, Oakland 2

Wednesday’s Games

Miami 6, Atlanta 2

St. Louis 6, Kansas City 3

Cleveland 5, Pittsburgh 3

Detroit vs. Cincinnati at Cincinnati, OH, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Chicago Cubs at Chicago, IL, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto vs. Boston at Boston, MA, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado vs. Texas at Arlington, TX, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Chicago White Sox at Chicago, IL, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego vs. L.A. Angels at Anaheim, CA, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees vs. Washington at Washington, DC, 7:08 p.m.

San Francisco vs. L.A. Dodgers at Los Angeles, CA, 10:08 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Atlanta vs. N.Y. Mets at Flushing, NY, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit vs. Cincinnati at Cincinnati, OH, 6:10 p.m.

Toronto vs. Tampa Bay at St. Petersburg, Fla., 6:40 p.m.

Miami vs. Philadelphia at Philadelphia, PA, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Cleveland at Cleveland, OH, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Chicago Cubs at Chicago, IL, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore vs. Boston at Boston, MA, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado vs. Texas at Arlington, TX, 8:05 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Chicago White Sox at Chicago, IL, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. St. Louis at St. Louis, MO, 8:15 p.m.

Seattle vs. Houston at Houston, TX, 9:10 p.m.

Arizona vs. San Diego at San Diego, CA, 9:10 p.m.

San Francisco vs. L.A. Dodgers at Los Angeles, CA, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. Oakland at Oakland, CA, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.