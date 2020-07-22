Spring Training Glance

All Times Eastern
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|Toronto
|13
|6
|.684
|Chicago
|12
|7
|.632
|New York
|13
|8
|.619
|Texas
|12
|9
|.571
|Oakland
|13
|10
|.565
|Tampa Bay
|9
|8
|.529
|Baltimore
|10
|9
|.526
|Minnesota
|7
|8
|.467
|Cleveland
|10
|12
|.455
|Boston
|9
|11
|.450
|Houston
|9
|11
|.450
|Detroit
|8
|10
|.444
|Kansas City
|9
|12
|.429
|Los Angeles
|7
|11
|.389
|Seattle
|6
|12
|.333
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|Philadelphia
|15
|6
|.714
|Los Angeles
|13
|7
|.650
|Miami
|13
|7
|.650
|Milwaukee
|10
|7
|.588
|San Diego
|11
|8
|.579
|Colorado
|9
|7
|.563
|San Francisco
|11
|9
|.550
|St. Louis
|11
|9
|.550
|Cincinnati
|8
|8
|.500
|Atlanta
|9
|12
|.429
|New York
|8
|11
|.421
|Washington
|8
|12
|.400
|Arizona
|6
|11
|.353
|Chicago
|8
|14
|.364
|Pittsburgh
|3
|18
|.143
Tuesday’s Games
Houston 15, Kansas City 6
Washington 6, Baltimore 4
Cincinnati 9, Detroit 7
Atlanta 10, Miami 9
Toronto 8, Boston 6
Colorado 5, Texas 1
L.A. Dodgers 6, L.A. Angels 4
San Francisco 4, Oakland 2
Wednesday’s Games
Miami 6, Atlanta 2
St. Louis 6, Kansas City 3
Cleveland 5, Pittsburgh 3
Detroit vs. Cincinnati at Cincinnati, OH, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Chicago Cubs at Chicago, IL, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto vs. Boston at Boston, MA, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado vs. Texas at Arlington, TX, 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. Chicago White Sox at Chicago, IL, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego vs. L.A. Angels at Anaheim, CA, 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees vs. Washington at Washington, DC, 7:08 p.m.
San Francisco vs. L.A. Dodgers at Los Angeles, CA, 10:08 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Atlanta vs. N.Y. Mets at Flushing, NY, 4:10 p.m.
Detroit vs. Cincinnati at Cincinnati, OH, 6:10 p.m.
Toronto vs. Tampa Bay at St. Petersburg, Fla., 6:40 p.m.
Miami vs. Philadelphia at Philadelphia, PA, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City vs. Cleveland at Cleveland, OH, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. Chicago Cubs at Chicago, IL, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore vs. Boston at Boston, MA, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado vs. Texas at Arlington, TX, 8:05 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Chicago White Sox at Chicago, IL, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh vs. St. Louis at St. Louis, MO, 8:15 p.m.
Seattle vs. Houston at Houston, TX, 9:10 p.m.
Arizona vs. San Diego at San Diego, CA, 9:10 p.m.
San Francisco vs. L.A. Dodgers at Los Angeles, CA, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels vs. Oakland at Oakland, CA, 10:10 p.m.
