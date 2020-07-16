Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Star 3B Yoán Moncada rejoins Chicago White Sox

July 16, 2020 6:10 pm
 
< a min read
      

CHICAGO (AP) — Star third baseman Yoán Moncada has rejoined the Chicago White Sox after missing the start of their summer camp.

Moncada and pitcher José Ruiz were placed on the 10-day injured list last week because of unspecified ailments. While Moncada is in major league camp and Ruiz is going to work out at the team’s taxi-squad site in Schaumburg, the White Sox says it doesn’t mean they have been taken off the IL.

The 25-year-old Moncada was acquired in the December 2016 trade that sent Chris Sale to the Boston Red Sox. Long regarded as one of baseball’s top prospects, he broke out last season when he set career highs with a .315 batting average, 25 homers and 79 RBIs.

The Cuban slugger finalized a $70 million, five-year contract with the White Sox in March.

Advertisement

Manager Rick Renteria also is back with the team after leaving camp last week to go home to California for a family funeral.

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technology experts reveal the challenges and opportunities with edge computing in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|17 Regimental Signal Ball
7|20 2nd DoD Hypersonic Capabilities...
7|22 NOAA IT Security Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

AZ National Guard prepares meals for the homeless in Phoenix