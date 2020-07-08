Listen Live Sports

Start of England-West Indies delayed by rain

July 8, 2020 7:47 am
 
SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — International cricket will have to wait a bit longer to resume following the coronavirus outbreak after the start of play in the first test between England and West Indies was delayed because of light rain on Wednesday.

The covers were on the field at the Rose Bowl in Southampton when the toss was due to be made at 10.30 a.m.

Because of sporadic rain and a wet outfield, an early lunch was taken. A pitch inspection will take place after lunch, weather permitting.

Rain was forecast for much of the opening day.

There has been no international cricket anywhere in the world since early March because of the pandemic.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

