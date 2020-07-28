Listen Live Sports

Steelers sign RB Wendell Smallwood to 1-year deal

July 28, 2020 2:42 pm
 
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed running back Wendell Smallwood to a one-year deal, giving the backfield a bit of experienced depth heading into training camp.

Smallwood joins a group that includes James Conner, Benny Snell Jr., Jaylen Samuels and rookie Anthony McFarland.

The 26-year-old Smallwood played for Philadelphia for 2016-18 after being taken in the fifth round of the 2016 draft out of West Virginia. His rookie season included running for 79 yards and a touchdown against the Steelers. His rushing total in that game remains a career high.

Smallwood spent 2019 in Washington, running for 81 yards as a reserve. An able pass catcher, he gives Pittsburgh more versatility out of the backfield.

The Steelers are in the midst of a possible transition at running back. Conner is entering the final year of his contract. Snell showed promise as a rookie. Samuels is considered more of an H-back and McFarland figures to be a bit of a project after serving as a role player at Maryland.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

