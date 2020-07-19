Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Sunday’s Transactions

July 19, 2020 4:57 pm
 
< a min read
      
BASEBALL
American League

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Released C Chris Herrmann and OF Ryan LaMarre.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Selected the contract of OF Jon Jay from Reno (PCL).

ATLANTA BRAVES — Selected the contracts of RHP Josh Tomlin and INF Yonder Alonso from their alternate training camp.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Selected the contracts of RHP Daniel Bard, LF Matt Kemp and SS Chris Owings from Albuquerque (PCL).

Advertisement

NEW YORK METS — Selected the contract of C René Rivera from their alternate training camp.

        Insight by AT&T: A new Federal News Network survey examines the Air Force’s major transformation under the Enterprise IT-as-a-Service program.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed RHP Giovanny Gallegos on the 10-day IL.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

MLS — Fined Atlanta United F JJ Williams an undisclosed amount for failure to leave the field in an orderly manner following his red card during a July 16 match against FC Cincinnati.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|20 2nd DoD Hypersonic Capabilities...
7|22 NOAA IT Security Conference
7|22 Sustainability & Clean Tech In...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Washington Guard helps clear unemployment claim backlog