Sunday’s Transactions

July 19, 2020 10:29 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Released C Chris Herrmann and OF Ryan LaMarre.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Selected the contract of RHP Jordan Weems from Athletics alternate training site.

TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned RHPs Demarcus Evans, Ariel Jurado, Tyler Phillips, INFs Sherten Apostel and Anderson Tejeda to Rangers alterante training site.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Selected the contract of OF Jon Jay from Reno (PCL).

ATLANTA BRAVES — Selected the contracts of RHP Josh Tomlin and INF Yonder Alonso from their alternate training camp.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Selected the contracts of RHP Daniel Bard, LF Matt Kemp and SS Chris Owings from Albuquerque (PCL).

NEW YORK METS — Selected the contract of C René Rivera from their alternate training site.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed RHP Giovanny Gallegos on the 10-day IL.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

MLS — Fined Atlanta United F JJ Williams an undisclosed amount for failure to leave the field in an orderly manner following his red card during a July 16 match against FC Cincinnati.

