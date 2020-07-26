Sunday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Signed 1B TT Bowens, RHP Shane Davis, RHP Thomas Girard, CF Dylan Harris, RHP Isaiah Kearns, 1B J.D. Mundy, RHP Ryan Watson and RHP Brandon Young to minor league contracts.

BOSTON RED SOX — Selected RHP Zack Godley to major league roster. Optioned RHP Dylan Covey to alternate training site.

DETROIT TIGERS — Claimed RHP Carson Fulmer off waivers from Chicago White Sox. Optioned RHP David McKay to alternate training site.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Brooks Kriske and RHP Nick Nelson from alternate site.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Returned INF Brandon Drury from the IL. Optioned OF Billy McKinney to alternate training site.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed LHP Brad Wieck on 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Ryan Tepera from alternate training site.

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed 2B Mike Moustakas on the IL. Recalled C Tyler Stephenson. Claimed off waivers IF Robel Garcia from Chicago Cubs. Optioned IF Robel Garcia to alternate training site.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived CB Isiah Swann.

