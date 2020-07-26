Sunday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Signed 1B TT Bowens, RHP Shane Davis, RHP Thomas Girard, CF Dylan Harris, RHP Isaiah Kearns, 1B J.D. Mundy, RHP Ryan Watson and RHP Brandon Young to minor league contracts.

BOSTON RED SOX — Selected RHP Zack Godley to major league roster. Optioned RHP Dylan Covey to alternate training site. Claimed RHP Robert Stock off waivers from Philadelphia.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP David McKay to alternate training site.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Brooks Kriske and RHP Nick Nelson from alternate site.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Returned INF Brandon Drury from the IL. Optioned OF Billy McKinney to alternate training site.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed LHP Brad Wieck on 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Ryan Tepera from alternate training site.

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed 2B Mike Moustakas on the IL. Recalled C Tyler Stephenson. Claimed off waivers IF Robel Garcia from Chicago Cubs. Optioned IF Robel Garcia to alternate training site.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Activated LHP Eric Lauer from the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Mike Morin for assignment.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with C Chris Herrmann on a minor league contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released QB Drew Anderson, DL T.J. Carter, OL Jackson Dennis, OL Drew Dickinson, LB Vontarrius Dora, TE Parker Houston, WR Shane Leatherbury, WR Devin Phelps, CB Jarren Williams and CB Bejour Wilson.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived CB Isiah Swann.

TENNESSEE TITANS — waived DE Amani Bledsoe, LB Nigel Harris, TE Cole Herdman, WR Trevion Thompson, OL Zac Kerin and RB Shaun Wilson.

WASHINGTON — Released G Jeremy Vujnovich. Waived WR Emanuel Hall following a non-football injury.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Announced the resignation of general manager and president of hockey operations John Chayka.

