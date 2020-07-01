Listen Live Sports

Suspect accused of Ohio game threat to offer guilty plea

July 1, 2020 10:41 am
 
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A man was expected to plead guilty Wednesday to accusations that he threatened a shooting at Ohio State University and vowed to hurt players on the football team.

An indictment unsealed late last year in federal court in Columbus accuses Daniel Rippy of making the “electronic communication” threat from California during the game between Ohio State and the University of Michigan in 2018. The game was played in Columbus that year, and Ohio State won 62-39.

Rippy threatened a shooting at the school, saying online, “I’m seriously going to hurt the students and all of the players from the football team,” according to the September indictment.

Rippy previously entered a not guilty plea before Judge Algenon Marbley, who ordered him to remain in detention. Rippy agreed in a court document Tuesday to plead guilty with the understanding that Marbley must still decide whether to accept the plea.

Rippy’s attorney declined to comment before Wednesday’s hearing before Magistrate Judge Norah McCann King.

The Associated Press

