Tampa Bay 14, Atlanta 5

|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|5
|4
|5
|
|Totals
|35
|14
|13
|13
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Choi 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Lowe 2b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|
|Freeman 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Brosseau 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Culberson ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Martínez dh
|4
|2
|2
|3
|
|Ozuna lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tsutsugo lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Duvall ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|5
|2
|3
|4
|
|Adams dh
|4
|1
|1
|3
|
|Wendle 3b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|
|Swanson ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Adames ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Hechavarría ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Margot cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Inciarte cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zunino c
|2
|2
|1
|1
|
|Contreras c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Smith c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Atlanta
|010
|004
|000
|—
|5
|Tampa Bay
|001
|812
|11x
|—
|14
E_Adames (1), Wendle (1). DP_Atlanta 2, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Atlanta 4, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Lowe (3), Adames (2). 3B_Lowe (2). HR_Swanson (2), Adams (1), Zunino (1), Renfroe 2 (2), Wendle (1), Martínez (1). SB_Adames (1).
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Foltynewicz L,0-1
|3
|1-3
|4
|6
|6
|4
|3
|Toussaint
|2
|2-3
|5
|6
|6
|1
|6
|Minter
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Dayton
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Glasnow
|4
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|9
|Castillo W,1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Beeks H,1
|3
|
|3
|4
|3
|0
|7
|Alvarado
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Toussaint (Zunino). WP_Toussaint, Beeks.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_3:03. .
