Tampa Bay 14, Atlanta 5

July 27, 2020 10:00 pm
 
< a min read
      
Atlanta Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 5 4 5 Totals 35 14 13 13
Acuña Jr. rf 4 1 1 0 Choi 1b 4 1 0 0
Albies 2b 4 1 0 0 Lowe 2b 3 2 2 2
Freeman 1b 2 1 1 1 Brosseau 2b 1 0 0 0
Culberson ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Martínez dh 4 2 2 3
Ozuna lf 3 0 0 0 Tsutsugo lf 4 1 1 0
Duvall ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Renfroe rf 5 2 3 4
Adams dh 4 1 1 3 Wendle 3b 5 2 2 1
Swanson ss 3 1 1 1 Adames ss 3 1 1 1
Hechavarría ss 1 0 0 0 Kiermaier cf 3 1 1 1
Riley 3b 4 0 0 0 Margot cf 1 0 0 0
Inciarte cf 3 0 0 0 Zunino c 2 2 1 1
Contreras c 4 0 0 0 Smith c 0 0 0 0
Atlanta 010 004 000 5
Tampa Bay 001 812 11x 14

E_Adames (1), Wendle (1). DP_Atlanta 2, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Atlanta 4, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Lowe (3), Adames (2). 3B_Lowe (2). HR_Swanson (2), Adams (1), Zunino (1), Renfroe 2 (2), Wendle (1), Martínez (1). SB_Adames (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Foltynewicz L,0-1 3 1-3 4 6 6 4 3
Toussaint 2 2-3 5 6 6 1 6
Minter 2-3 2 1 1 1 1
Dayton 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 2
Tampa Bay
Glasnow 4 1 1 1 2 9
Castillo W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 2
Beeks H,1 3 3 4 3 0 7
Alvarado 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Toussaint (Zunino). WP_Toussaint, Beeks.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:03. .

