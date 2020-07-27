Tampa Bay 14, Atlanta 5

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|5
|4
|5
|2
|19
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.158
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.158
|Freeman 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.200
|Culberson ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Ozuna lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.267
|Duvall ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Adams dh
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.231
|Swanson ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.400
|Hechavarría ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.143
|Inciarte cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.182
|Contreras c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.400
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|14
|13
|13
|6
|12
|
|Choi 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.182
|Lowe 2b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.500
|Brosseau 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Martínez dh
|4
|2
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.250
|Tsutsugo lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.154
|Renfroe rf
|5
|2
|3
|4
|0
|1
|.250
|Wendle 3b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.300
|Adames ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.333
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.133
|Margot cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|Zunino c
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.286
|Smith c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|—
|Atlanta
|010
|004
|000_5
|4
|0
|Tampa Bay
|001
|812
|11x_14
|13
|2
a-struck out for Freeman in the 8th. b-grounded out for Ozuna in the 8th.
E_Adames (1), Wendle (1). LOB_Atlanta 4, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Lowe (3), Adames (2). 3B_Lowe (2). HR_Swanson (2), off Glasnow; Adams (1), off Beeks; Zunino (1), off Foltynewicz; Renfroe (1), off Foltynewicz; Wendle (1), off Foltynewicz; Renfroe (2), off Toussaint; Martínez (1), off Dayton. RBIs_Swanson (7), Freeman (1), Adams 3 (4), Zunino (1), Renfroe 4 (4), Wendle (1), Kiermaier (3), Lowe 2 (5), Martínez 3 (3), Adames (2). SB_Adames (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 0; Tampa Bay 2 (Choi, Wendle). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 3; Tampa Bay 4 for 8.
Runners moved up_Renfroe. GIDP_Martínez, Wendle.
DP_Atlanta 2 (Swanson, Albies, Freeman; Swanson, Freeman).
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Foltynewicz L,0-1
|3
|1-3
|4
|6
|6
|4
|3
|70
|16.20
|Toussaint
|2
|2-3
|5
|6
|6
|1
|6
|67
|20.25
|Minter
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|23
|5.40
|Dayton
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|22
|3.86
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Glasnow
|4
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|9
|72
|2.25
|Castillo W,1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|0.00
|Beeks H,1
|3
|
|3
|4
|3
|0
|7
|50
|5.40
|Alvarado
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Toussaint 1-1, Dayton 2-0. HBP_Toussaint (Zunino). WP_Toussaint, Beeks.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_3:03. .
