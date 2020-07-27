Listen Live Sports

Tampa Bay 14, Atlanta 5

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 5 4 5 2 19
Acuña Jr. rf 4 1 1 0 0 3 .158
Albies 2b 4 1 0 0 0 1 .158
Freeman 1b 2 1 1 1 1 0 .200
Culberson ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Ozuna lf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .267
Duvall ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Adams dh 4 1 1 3 0 2 .231
Swanson ss 3 1 1 1 0 2 .400
Hechavarría ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Riley 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .143
Inciarte cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .182
Contreras c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .400
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 14 13 13 6 12
Choi 1b 4 1 0 0 1 3 .182
Lowe 2b 3 2 2 2 1 0 .500
Brosseau 2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .333
Martínez dh 4 2 2 3 1 1 .250
Tsutsugo lf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .154
Renfroe rf 5 2 3 4 0 1 .250
Wendle 3b 5 2 2 1 0 1 .300
Adames ss 3 1 1 1 1 2 .333
Kiermaier cf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .133
Margot cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .091
Zunino c 2 2 1 1 0 1 .286
Smith c 0 0 0 0 1 0
Atlanta 010 004 000_5 4 0
Tampa Bay 001 812 11x_14 13 2

a-struck out for Freeman in the 8th. b-grounded out for Ozuna in the 8th.

E_Adames (1), Wendle (1). LOB_Atlanta 4, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Lowe (3), Adames (2). 3B_Lowe (2). HR_Swanson (2), off Glasnow; Adams (1), off Beeks; Zunino (1), off Foltynewicz; Renfroe (1), off Foltynewicz; Wendle (1), off Foltynewicz; Renfroe (2), off Toussaint; Martínez (1), off Dayton. RBIs_Swanson (7), Freeman (1), Adams 3 (4), Zunino (1), Renfroe 4 (4), Wendle (1), Kiermaier (3), Lowe 2 (5), Martínez 3 (3), Adames (2). SB_Adames (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 0; Tampa Bay 2 (Choi, Wendle). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 3; Tampa Bay 4 for 8.

Runners moved up_Renfroe. GIDP_Martínez, Wendle.

DP_Atlanta 2 (Swanson, Albies, Freeman; Swanson, Freeman).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Foltynewicz L,0-1 3 1-3 4 6 6 4 3 70 16.20
Toussaint 2 2-3 5 6 6 1 6 67 20.25
Minter 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 23 5.40
Dayton 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 2 22 3.86
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Glasnow 4 1 1 1 2 9 72 2.25
Castillo W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 0.00
Beeks H,1 3 3 4 3 0 7 50 5.40
Alvarado 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Toussaint 1-1, Dayton 2-0. HBP_Toussaint (Zunino). WP_Toussaint, Beeks.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:03. .

