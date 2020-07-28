Tampa Bay 5, Atlanta 2

Atlanta Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 2 6 2 Totals 30 5 7 4 Acuña Jr. rf 2 0 0 0 Choi 1b 4 0 0 0 Albies 2b 4 0 2 1 Brosseau 1b 0 0 0 0 Freeman dh 4 0 0 0 Lowe 2b 3 1 0 0 Ozuna lf 3 0 1 1 Díaz 3b 3 1 1 0 Adams 1b 4 0 0 0 Margot lf 0 0 0 0 Swanson ss 4 0 1 0 Tsutsugo lf-3b 4 1 2 2 Camargo 3b 3 1 0 0 Martínez dh 4 1 2 1 Inciarte cf 4 1 0 0 Wendle ss 4 0 1 1 A.Jackson c 3 0 2 0 Renfroe rf 3 0 0 0 a-Duvall ph 1 0 0 0 Kiermaier cf 2 1 1 0 Perez c 3 0 0 0

Atlanta 001 000 100 — 2 Tampa Bay 005 000 00x — 5

E_Choi 2 (2). DP_Atlanta 1, Tampa Bay 3. LOB_Atlanta 7, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_A.Jackson (1). SB_Kiermaier (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Atlanta Wright, L, 0-1 2 2-3 4 5 5 3 3 Tomlin 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 L.Jackson 1 1 0 0 0 1 Matzek 1 1 0 0 0 1 Greene 1 0 0 0 0 0

Tampa Bay Chirinos 4 4 1 0 2 4 Fairbanks, W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 3 Thompson 1 2-3 0 1 0 2 1 Anderson, H, 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Roe, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 Drake, S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 0 1

Matzek pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

WP_Tomlin.

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_3:03. .

