Tampa Bay 5, Atlanta 2

July 28, 2020 10:05 pm
 
Atlanta Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 2 6 2 Totals 30 5 7 4
Acuña Jr. rf 2 0 0 0 Choi 1b 4 0 0 0
Albies 2b 4 0 2 1 Brosseau 1b 0 0 0 0
Freeman dh 4 0 0 0 Lowe 2b 3 1 0 0
Ozuna lf 3 0 1 1 Díaz 3b 3 1 1 0
Adams 1b 4 0 0 0 Margot lf 0 0 0 0
Swanson ss 4 0 1 0 Tsutsugo lf-3b 4 1 2 2
Camargo 3b 3 1 0 0 Martínez dh 4 1 2 1
Inciarte cf 4 1 0 0 Wendle ss 4 0 1 1
A.Jackson c 3 0 2 0 Renfroe rf 3 0 0 0
a-Duvall ph 1 0 0 0 Kiermaier cf 2 1 1 0
Perez c 3 0 0 0
Atlanta 001 000 100 2
Tampa Bay 005 000 00x 5

E_Choi 2 (2). DP_Atlanta 1, Tampa Bay 3. LOB_Atlanta 7, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_A.Jackson (1). SB_Kiermaier (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Wright, L, 0-1 2 2-3 4 5 5 3 3
Tomlin 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 3
L.Jackson 1 1 0 0 0 1
Matzek 1 1 0 0 0 1
Greene 1 0 0 0 0 0
Tampa Bay
Chirinos 4 4 1 0 2 4
Fairbanks, W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 3
Thompson 1 2-3 0 1 0 2 1
Anderson, H, 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Roe, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Drake, S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 0 1

Matzek pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

WP_Tomlin.

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_3:03. .

The Associated Press

