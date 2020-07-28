Tampa Bay 5, Atlanta 2

|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|
|Totals
|30
|5
|7
|4
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Brosseau 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Freeman dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lowe 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Ozuna lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Díaz 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Adams 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Margot lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Tsutsugo lf-3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Camargo 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Martínez dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Inciarte cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Wendle ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|A.Jackson c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|a-Duvall ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kiermaier cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Perez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Atlanta
|001
|000
|100
|—
|2
|Tampa Bay
|005
|000
|00x
|—
|5
E_Choi 2 (2). DP_Atlanta 1, Tampa Bay 3. LOB_Atlanta 7, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_A.Jackson (1). SB_Kiermaier (1).
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wright, L, 0-1
|2
|2-3
|4
|5
|5
|3
|3
|Tomlin
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|L.Jackson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Matzek
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Greene
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Chirinos
|4
|
|4
|1
|0
|2
|4
|Fairbanks, W, 1-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Thompson
|1
|2-3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Anderson, H, 1
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Roe, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Drake, S, 2-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Matzek pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
WP_Tomlin.
Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_3:03. .
