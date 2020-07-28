Tampa Bay 5, Atlanta 2

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|4
|12
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.143
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.217
|Freeman dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.143
|Ozuna lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.278
|Adams 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.368
|Camargo 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Inciarte cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.133
|A.Jackson c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|a-Duvall ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|5
|7
|4
|3
|8
|
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.133
|Brosseau 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Lowe 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.412
|Díaz 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.154
|Margot lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|Tsutsugo lf-3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.235
|Martínez dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.313
|Wendle ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Kiermaier cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.176
|Perez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Atlanta
|001
|000
|100_2
|6
|0
|Tampa Bay
|005
|000
|00x_5
|7
|2
a- for A.Jackson in the 9th.
E_Choi 2 (2). LOB_Atlanta 7, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_A.Jackson (1). RBIs_Ozuna (4), Albies (4), Tsutsugo 2 (5), Martínez (4), Wendle (2). SB_Kiermaier (1). CS_Albies (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (Adams, Freeman); Tampa Bay 1 (Renfroe). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 7; Tampa Bay 3 for 4.
Runners moved up_A.Jackson. GIDP_Adams, A.Jackson, Martínez.
DP_Atlanta 1 (Albies, Swanson, Adams); Tampa Bay 3 (Perez, Wendle, Perez; Choi, Díaz, Choi; Wendle, Lowe, Choi).
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wright, L, 0-1
|2
|2-3
|4
|5
|5
|3
|3
|54
|16.88
|Tomlin
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|38
|0.00
|L.Jackson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.00
|Matzek
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0.00
|Greene
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0.00
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Chirinos
|4
|
|4
|1
|0
|2
|4
|68
|0.00
|Fairbanks, W, 1-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|20
|5.40
|Thompson
|1
|2-3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|37
|0.00
|Anderson, H, 1
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0.00
|Roe, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|0.00
|Drake, S, 2-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Tomlin 2-1, Greene 1-0, Anderson 2-1. WP_Tomlin.
Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_3:03. .
