Tampa Bay 5, Atlanta 2

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 2 6 2 4 12 Acuña Jr. rf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .143 Albies 2b 4 0 2 1 0 2 .217 Freeman dh 4 0 0 0 0 4 .143 Ozuna lf 3 0 1 1 1 0 .278 Adams 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .176 Swanson ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .368 Camargo 3b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .250 Inciarte cf 4 1 0 0 0 1 .133 A.Jackson c 3 0 2 0 0 0 .286 a-Duvall ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .143

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 5 7 4 3 8 Choi 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .133 Brosseau 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Lowe 2b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .412 Díaz 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .154 Margot lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .091 Tsutsugo lf-3b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .235 Martínez dh 4 1 2 1 0 1 .313 Wendle ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .286 Renfroe rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Kiermaier cf 2 1 1 0 1 0 .176 Perez c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Atlanta 001 000 100_2 6 0 Tampa Bay 005 000 00x_5 7 2

a- for A.Jackson in the 9th.

E_Choi 2 (2). LOB_Atlanta 7, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_A.Jackson (1). RBIs_Ozuna (4), Albies (4), Tsutsugo 2 (5), Martínez (4), Wendle (2). SB_Kiermaier (1). CS_Albies (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (Adams, Freeman); Tampa Bay 1 (Renfroe). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 7; Tampa Bay 3 for 4.

Runners moved up_A.Jackson. GIDP_Adams, A.Jackson, Martínez.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Albies, Swanson, Adams); Tampa Bay 3 (Perez, Wendle, Perez; Choi, Díaz, Choi; Wendle, Lowe, Choi).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wright, L, 0-1 2 2-3 4 5 5 3 3 54 16.88 Tomlin 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 38 0.00 L.Jackson 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 0.00 Matzek 1 1 0 0 0 1 9 0.00 Greene 1 0 0 0 0 0 4 0.00

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Chirinos 4 4 1 0 2 4 68 0.00 Fairbanks, W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 3 20 5.40 Thompson 1 2-3 0 1 0 2 1 37 0.00 Anderson, H, 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 8 0.00 Roe, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 0.00 Drake, S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Tomlin 2-1, Greene 1-0, Anderson 2-1. WP_Tomlin.

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_3:03. .

