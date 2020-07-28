Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Tampa Bay 5, Atlanta 2

July 28, 2020 10:05 pm
 
1 min read
      
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 2 6 2 4 12
Acuña Jr. rf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .143
Albies 2b 4 0 2 1 0 2 .217
Freeman dh 4 0 0 0 0 4 .143
Ozuna lf 3 0 1 1 1 0 .278
Adams 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .176
Swanson ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .368
Camargo 3b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .250
Inciarte cf 4 1 0 0 0 1 .133
A.Jackson c 3 0 2 0 0 0 .286
a-Duvall ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 5 7 4 3 8
Choi 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .133
Brosseau 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Lowe 2b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .412
Díaz 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .154
Margot lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .091
Tsutsugo lf-3b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .235
Martínez dh 4 1 2 1 0 1 .313
Wendle ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .286
Renfroe rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Kiermaier cf 2 1 1 0 1 0 .176
Perez c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Atlanta 001 000 100_2 6 0
Tampa Bay 005 000 00x_5 7 2

a- for A.Jackson in the 9th.

E_Choi 2 (2). LOB_Atlanta 7, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_A.Jackson (1). RBIs_Ozuna (4), Albies (4), Tsutsugo 2 (5), Martínez (4), Wendle (2). SB_Kiermaier (1). CS_Albies (1).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (Adams, Freeman); Tampa Bay 1 (Renfroe). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 7; Tampa Bay 3 for 4.

Runners moved up_A.Jackson. GIDP_Adams, A.Jackson, Martínez.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Albies, Swanson, Adams); Tampa Bay 3 (Perez, Wendle, Perez; Choi, Díaz, Choi; Wendle, Lowe, Choi).

        Insight by RSA: DHS and CISA provide insight into the cybersecurity strategy for this new normal in this free webinar.

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wright, L, 0-1 2 2-3 4 5 5 3 3 54 16.88
Tomlin 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 38 0.00
L.Jackson 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 0.00
Matzek 1 1 0 0 0 1 9 0.00
Greene 1 0 0 0 0 0 4 0.00
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Chirinos 4 4 1 0 2 4 68 0.00
Fairbanks, W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 3 20 5.40
Thompson 1 2-3 0 1 0 2 1 37 0.00
Anderson, H, 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 8 0.00
Roe, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 0.00
Drake, S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Tomlin 2-1, Greene 1-0, Anderson 2-1. WP_Tomlin.

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_3:03. .

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|28 DoD Energy & Power Summit
7|29 8th Border Security & Intelligence...
7|30 DISA/Joint Service Provider (JSP)...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USCG reservists augment active duty personnel