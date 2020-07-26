Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 5

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 40 5 13 4 4 11 Bichette ss 6 0 2 2 0 2 .250 Biggio 2b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .385 Guerrero Jr. 1b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .286 Tellez dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .000 Grichuk cf 2 1 2 0 1 0 .400 Fisher rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Hernández rf-cf 5 1 2 0 0 3 .250 Jansen c 4 1 1 1 1 0 .286 1-Espinal pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .000 McGuire c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Drury 3b 4 1 2 0 1 0 .500 Alford lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Gurriel Jr. ph-lf 2 0 1 1 0 0 .333

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 6 8 6 6 8 Choi 1b 4 1 1 2 1 1 .286 Lowe 2b 5 0 3 1 0 1 .455 Díaz 3b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .100 Smith c 0 1 0 0 0 0 — Martínez dh 3 1 0 0 2 1 .125 Kiermaier cf 5 0 1 2 0 0 .083 Margot lf-rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .100 Renfroe rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Perez c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Wendle ph-3b 1 1 1 0 0 0 .200 Adames ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .333 Zunino c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .200 b-Tsutsugo ph-lf 1 0 0 1 1 0 .111

Toronto 000 004 000 1_5 13 0 Tampa Bay 000 001 102 2_6 8 1

No outs when winning run scored.

a-singled for Alford in the 6th. b-grounded out for Zunino in the 7th. c-doubled for Perez in the 9th.

1-ran for Jansen in the 10th.

Advertisement

E_Margot (1). LOB_Toronto 12, Tampa Bay 9. 2B_Hernández (2), Lowe 2 (2), Margot (1), Wendle (1). 3B_Kiermaier (1). HR_Choi (1), off Kay. RBIs_Jansen (1), Bichette 2 (2), Gurriel Jr. (1), Choi 2 (3), Tsutsugo (3), Lowe (3), Kiermaier 2 (2). SB_Guerrero Jr. (1), Hernández (1), Espinal (1). SF_Gurriel Jr..

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 7 (Hernández, Biggio, Gurriel Jr., Tellez); Tampa Bay 6 (Kiermaier 2, Díaz 2, Choi). RISP_Toronto 3 for 10; Tampa Bay 3 for 12.

Runners moved up_Guerrero Jr., Tsutsugo. GIDP_Guerrero Jr..

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Adames, Lowe, Choi).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hatch 2 1-3 0 0 0 2 3 38 0.00 Kay 2 2-3 3 1 1 0 2 35 3.38 Romano, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 0.00 Dolis, H, 2 1 2 1 1 0 0 19 4.50 Bass, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 0.00 Giles, H, 1 2-3 1 2 2 3 1 20 10.80 Moran, BS, 0-1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 8 0.00 Yamaguchi, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 0 1 2 1 1 0 11 Inf

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Snell 2 3 0 0 2 5 41 0.00 Richards 2 2-3 6 4 4 0 2 33 13.50 Kittredge 2 3 0 0 2 1 40 0.00 Loup 1 1 0 0 0 1 21 0.00 Alvarado 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 0.00 Roe, W, 1-0 1 0 1 0 0 0 11 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Romano 1-0, Moran 3-2, Kittredge 2-2. WP_Snell. PB_Zunino (1).

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Joe West; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_3:55. .

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.