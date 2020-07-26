Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 5

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|40
|5
|13
|4
|4
|11
|
|Bichette ss
|6
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.250
|Biggio 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.385
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Tellez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Grichuk cf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.400
|Fisher rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Hernández rf-cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|.250
|Jansen c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.286
|1-Espinal pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|McGuire c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Drury 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.500
|Alford lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Gurriel Jr. ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|6
|8
|6
|6
|8
|
|Choi 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.286
|Lowe 2b
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.455
|Díaz 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.100
|Smith c
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Martínez dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.125
|Kiermaier cf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.083
|Margot lf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.100
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Perez c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Wendle ph-3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Adames ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Zunino c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|b-Tsutsugo ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.111
|Toronto
|000
|004
|000
|1_5
|13
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|001
|102
|2_6
|8
|1
No outs when winning run scored.
a-singled for Alford in the 6th. b-grounded out for Zunino in the 7th. c-doubled for Perez in the 9th.
1-ran for Jansen in the 10th.
E_Margot (1). LOB_Toronto 12, Tampa Bay 9. 2B_Hernández (2), Lowe 2 (2), Margot (1), Wendle (1). 3B_Kiermaier (1). HR_Choi (1), off Kay. RBIs_Jansen (1), Bichette 2 (2), Gurriel Jr. (1), Choi 2 (3), Tsutsugo (3), Lowe (3), Kiermaier 2 (2). SB_Guerrero Jr. (1), Hernández (1), Espinal (1). SF_Gurriel Jr..
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 7 (Hernández, Biggio, Gurriel Jr., Tellez); Tampa Bay 6 (Kiermaier 2, Díaz 2, Choi). RISP_Toronto 3 for 10; Tampa Bay 3 for 12.
Runners moved up_Guerrero Jr., Tsutsugo. GIDP_Guerrero Jr..
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Adames, Lowe, Choi).
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hatch
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|38
|0.00
|Kay
|2
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|35
|3.38
|Romano, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0.00
|Dolis, H, 2
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|19
|4.50
|Bass, H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.00
|Giles, H, 1
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|3
|1
|20
|10.80
|Moran, BS, 0-1
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0.00
|Yamaguchi, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|0
|
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|11
|Inf
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Snell
|2
|
|3
|0
|0
|2
|5
|41
|0.00
|Richards
|2
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|0
|2
|33
|13.50
|Kittredge
|2
|
|3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|40
|0.00
|Loup
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|0.00
|Alvarado
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|0.00
|Roe, W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Romano 1-0, Moran 3-2, Kittredge 2-2. WP_Snell. PB_Zunino (1).
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Joe West; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_3:55. .
