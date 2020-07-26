Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 5

|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|40
|5
|13
|4
|
|Totals
|35
|6
|8
|6
|
|Bichette ss
|6
|0
|2
|2
|
|Choi 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Biggio 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lowe 2b
|5
|0
|3
|1
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Díaz 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tellez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Smith c
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Grichuk cf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|
|Martínez dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Fisher rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kiermaier cf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|
|Hernández rf-cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Margot lf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Jansen c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|1-Espinal pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Perez c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|McGuire c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|c-Wendle ph-3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Drury 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Adames ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Alford lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zunino c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|a-Gurriel Jr. ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|b-Tsutsugo ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|Toronto
|000
|004
|000
|1
|—
|5
|Tampa Bay
|000
|001
|102
|2
|—
|6
E_Margot (1). DP_Toronto 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Toronto 12, Tampa Bay 9. 2B_Hernández (2), Lowe 2 (2), Margot (1), Wendle (1). 3B_Kiermaier (1). HR_Choi (1). SB_Guerrero Jr. (1), Hernández (1), Espinal (1). SF_Gurriel Jr. (1).
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hatch
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Kay
|2
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Romano, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Dolis, H, 2
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Bass, H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Giles, H, 1
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|3
|1
|Moran, BS, 0-1
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yamaguchi, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|0
|
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Snell
|2
|
|3
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Richards
|2
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|0
|2
|Kittredge
|2
|
|3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Loup
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Alvarado
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Roe, W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
Yamaguchi pitched to 2 batters in the 10th.
WP_Snell.
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Joe West; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_3:55. .
