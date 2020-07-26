Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 5

Toronto Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 40 5 13 4 Totals 35 6 8 6 Bichette ss 6 0 2 2 Choi 1b 4 1 1 2 Biggio 2b 5 0 1 0 Lowe 2b 5 0 3 1 Guerrero Jr. 1b 5 0 2 0 Díaz 3b 4 0 0 0 Tellez dh 3 0 0 0 Smith c 0 1 0 0 Grichuk cf 2 1 2 0 Martínez dh 3 1 0 0 Fisher rf 2 0 0 0 Kiermaier cf 5 0 1 2 Hernández rf-cf 5 1 2 0 Margot lf-rf 4 1 1 0 Jansen c 4 1 1 1 Renfroe rf 3 0 0 0 1-Espinal pr 0 1 0 0 Perez c 0 0 0 0 McGuire c 0 0 0 0 c-Wendle ph-3b 1 1 1 0 Drury 3b 4 1 2 0 Adames ss 3 1 1 0 Alford lf 2 0 0 0 Zunino c 2 0 0 0 a-Gurriel Jr. ph-lf 2 0 1 1 b-Tsutsugo ph-lf 1 0 0 1

Toronto 000 004 000 1 — 5 Tampa Bay 000 001 102 2 — 6

E_Margot (1). DP_Toronto 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Toronto 12, Tampa Bay 9. 2B_Hernández (2), Lowe 2 (2), Margot (1), Wendle (1). 3B_Kiermaier (1). HR_Choi (1). SB_Guerrero Jr. (1), Hernández (1), Espinal (1). SF_Gurriel Jr. (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Toronto Hatch 2 1-3 0 0 0 2 3 Kay 2 2-3 3 1 1 0 2 Romano, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Dolis, H, 2 1 2 1 1 0 0 Bass, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 Giles, H, 1 2-3 1 2 2 3 1 Moran, BS, 0-1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Yamaguchi, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 0 1 2 1 1 0

Tampa Bay Snell 2 3 0 0 2 5 Richards 2 2-3 6 4 4 0 2 Kittredge 2 3 0 0 2 1 Loup 1 1 0 0 0 1 Alvarado 1 0 0 0 0 2 Roe, W, 1-0 1 0 1 0 0 0

Yamaguchi pitched to 2 batters in the 10th.

WP_Snell.

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Joe West; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_3:55. .

