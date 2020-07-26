Listen Live Sports

Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 5

July 26, 2020 5:30 pm
 
< a min read
      
Toronto Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 40 5 13 4 Totals 35 6 8 6
Bichette ss 6 0 2 2 Choi 1b 4 1 1 2
Biggio 2b 5 0 1 0 Lowe 2b 5 0 3 1
Guerrero Jr. 1b 5 0 2 0 Díaz 3b 4 0 0 0
Tellez dh 3 0 0 0 Smith c 0 1 0 0
Grichuk cf 2 1 2 0 Martínez dh 3 1 0 0
Fisher rf 2 0 0 0 Kiermaier cf 5 0 1 2
Hernández rf-cf 5 1 2 0 Margot lf-rf 4 1 1 0
Jansen c 4 1 1 1 Renfroe rf 3 0 0 0
1-Espinal pr 0 1 0 0 Perez c 0 0 0 0
McGuire c 0 0 0 0 c-Wendle ph-3b 1 1 1 0
Drury 3b 4 1 2 0 Adames ss 3 1 1 0
Alford lf 2 0 0 0 Zunino c 2 0 0 0
a-Gurriel Jr. ph-lf 2 0 1 1 b-Tsutsugo ph-lf 1 0 0 1
Toronto 000 004 000 1 5
Tampa Bay 000 001 102 2 6

E_Margot (1). DP_Toronto 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Toronto 12, Tampa Bay 9. 2B_Hernández (2), Lowe 2 (2), Margot (1), Wendle (1). 3B_Kiermaier (1). HR_Choi (1). SB_Guerrero Jr. (1), Hernández (1), Espinal (1). SF_Gurriel Jr. (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Hatch 2 1-3 0 0 0 2 3
Kay 2 2-3 3 1 1 0 2
Romano, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Dolis, H, 2 1 2 1 1 0 0
Bass, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Giles, H, 1 2-3 1 2 2 3 1
Moran, BS, 0-1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Yamaguchi, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 0 1 2 1 1 0
Tampa Bay
Snell 2 3 0 0 2 5
Richards 2 2-3 6 4 4 0 2
Kittredge 2 3 0 0 2 1
Loup 1 1 0 0 0 1
Alvarado 1 0 0 0 0 2
Roe, W, 1-0 1 0 1 0 0 0

Yamaguchi pitched to 2 batters in the 10th.

WP_Snell.

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Joe West; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_3:55. .

