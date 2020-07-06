Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Team Penske’s injured crew member returns to North Carolina

July 6, 2020 11:48 am
 
< a min read
      

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An injured crew member on Ryan Blaney’s NASCAR team has returned to Team Penske’s headquarters in North Carolina, where he will undergo further evaluation.

Zachary Price was treated and released from Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis and returned home with the rest of Penske’s travel party, the team said in a statement Monday.

He was injured early in Sunday’s Brickyard 400 during a six-car pileup near the entrance of pit road. Price was pinned between Blaney’s No. 12 Ford and another car, which brought out a red flag. Track workers put Price on a stretcher and he appeared to be smiling before being placed into an ambulance.

Five of the drivers involved were checked and released from the infield medical center while Blaney continued to race.

Advertisement

Blaney drives for Roger Penske, who bought the speedway in November from the Hulman-George family.

        Insight by Commvault and NetApp: Learn how agencies are figuring out how to be more strategic in making data more valuable in this exclusive ebook.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|17 Regimental Signal Ball
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military leaders testify about important role amid cultural shift