Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC.

 
 
Texas Tech signs 7-foot-1 Russian center as 8th addition

July 9, 2020 8:07 pm
 
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech has signed 7-foot-1 Russian center Vladislav Goldin.

Coach Chris Beard announced Goldin’s signing Thursday. Goldin is from Nalchik, Russia.

Goldin played last season at Putnam Science Academy in Connecticut. He also played for Russia’s U18 and U19 national teams, and for three seasons with CSKA Moscow’s Junior Team.

The center is the eighth player that has signed with the Red Raiders, including Division I transfers Mac McClung (Georgetown), Jamarius Burton (Wichita State), Marcus Santos-Silva (Virginia Commonwealth). There was also a junior college transfer and three high schoool signees.

After making it to the NCAA championship game in 2019, and losing to Virginia in overtime, the Red Raiders were 18-13 when the past season was halted before their Big 12 tournament game because of the coronavirus pandemic.

More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

