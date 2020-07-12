The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Los Angeles Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen says a positive test for COVID-19 caused him to report late to summer camp.

Jansen was in camp Sunday and says he’s “doing great and better now.” He expects to be ready for the season opener on July 23.

Advertisement

Jansen says family members also had coronavirus, but they have since recovered. He and his wife have three children: a 7-year-old daughter and two sons, ages 4 and 1.

___

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Eric Lauer said Sunday that he’s on the injured list because he was in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Lauer said he hasn’t tested positive.

The protocols accompanying that situation caused Lauer to arrive late to the Brewers’ summer camp. He made it to camp Friday, nearly a full week after the Brewers’ first full-squad workout. Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Lauer still has a chance to be ready for the start of the season.

Lauer is on the injured list with both shortstop Luis Urias and pitcher Angel Perdomo. Counsell says Urias and Perdomo have tested positive but are asymptomatic.

Lauer went 8-10 with a 4.45 ERA for San Diego last year before coming to Milwaukee in a Nov. 27 trade that also included Urias.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.