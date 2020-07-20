Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Junior Grand Prix figure skating canceled

July 20, 2020 10:55 am
 
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on sports around the world:

The International Skating Union has canceled the Junior Figure Skating Grand Prix for the upcoming season.

Citing increased travel and entry restrictions, the international governing body for the sport said Monday it could not sanction the series. The ISU also said the potential extensive sanitary and medical care measures, including possible quarantine, “would put an unsustainable burden on the organizers.”

The ISU has not made a decision yet on the senior series that features the top skaters, including current world champion Nathan Chen and two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu.

Potential international junior events could be held if “the pandemic developments and situation change and allow for the safe organization” of them. The ISU said it would provide financial assistance for such events, with preference given to venues that were a part of the canceled series.

The ISU Council will meet online on Aug. 3 to further evaluate events for the 2020-21 season.

