The Latest: Latvia to play Montenegro in soccer friendly

July 3, 2020 9:14 am
 
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The Latvian soccer federation says its national team will play a postponed friendly at Montenegro on Oct. 7.

The match in Podgorica was originally scheduled to be played on March 26 but was called off because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Baltic News Service reported the new date.

Soccer has resumed around much of Europe in empty stadiums. The Champions League is scheduled to be completed in August at a mini-tournament in Portugal.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

