...

The Latest: Madrid forward Vinícius to repeat virus test

July 9, 2020 9:01 am
 
< a min read
      

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane says forward Vinícius Júnior will need to have another coronavirus test after an initial test result came out “wrong.”

Zidane says “the doctor informed me that the test had come out wrong and we were going to repeat it.”

Zidane says the Brazilian’s test was not positive. He says “sometimes there are errors. It wasn’t negative or positive.”

Spanish league players have undergone regular testing since the competition resumed last month.

Some players and staff members at Valencia and Alavés tested positive in March. They have all recovered. No player has tested positive since the competition resumed in empty stadiums.

Madrid leads the Spanish league with four games left.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

