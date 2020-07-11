Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Parma reports positive test in Italy

July 11, 2020
 
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Parma soccer club has announced that a non-playing member of the team tested positive for the coronavirus.

Parma says the person is asymptomatic and is being isolated according to Italian government protocols. The Serie A club adds that every other member of the team tested negative but that the rest of the squad was being kept under observation at its training center.

According to the league’s virus protocol, Parma can still play its home game against Bologna in the top tier on Sunday as usual.

