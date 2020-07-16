Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Russian soccer game off after 9 virus positives

July 16, 2020 10:11 am
 
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

A top-division Russian soccer game has been called off after nine people at FC Sochi tested positive for the virus.

The Russian Premier League says Sochi’s game against Tambov will not take place as scheduled on Thursday. The league hasn’t said how many of the nine are players.

There was no mention of whether the game could be rescheduled. The league is scheduled to finish its season next Wednesday.

Sochi last month won a game 10-1 against FC Rostov after a virus outbreak forced Rostov to send a team of youth and academy players.

Another club, FC Orenburg, forfeited two games following an outbreak at the club and has since been relegated.

Another game was postponed last month after three virus cases among Dynamo Moscow players.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

