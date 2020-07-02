Thursday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Claimed INF Breyvic Valera off waivers from the San Diego Padres. Placed RHP’s Elvis Luciano and Hector Perez, 3B Brandon Drury and CF Jonathon Davis on the 10-day IL retroactive to June 30.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Signed RHP A.J. Ramos to a minor league contract.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed LHP Ranger Suarez, RHP’s Hector Neris and Tommy Hunter and 3B Scott Kingery on the 10-day IL retroactive to June 30.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Signed RHP Carmen Mlodzinski to a minor league contract. Signed C Joe Jimenez to a minor league contract.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Signed INF’s Casey Schmitt and Jimmy Glowenke and RHP Ryan Murphy to minor league contracts.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DT Jordan Elliott.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Signed F Tyler Wolff.
COLORADO RAPIDS — Agreed to terminate the contract of F Sam Nicholson.
FC CINCINNATI — Loaned F Rashawn Dally to the Las Vegas Lights FC for the 2020 USL Championshp season.
U.S. SOCCER — Named Francis Faberoff as the new head coach of the U.S. Men’s and Women’s Beach Soccer National teams.
LOUISIANA COLLEGE — Announced the addition of Ross Rix to the men’s basketball coaching staff.
