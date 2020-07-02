Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Claimed INF Breyvic Valera off waivers from the San Diego Padres. Placed RHP’s Elvis Luciano and Hector Perez, 3B Brandon Drury and CF Jonathon Davis on the 10-day IL retroactive to June 30.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Signed RHP A.J. Ramos to a minor league contract.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed LHP Ranger Suarez, RHP’s Hector Neris and Tommy Hunter and 3B Scott Kingery on the 10-day IL retroactive to June 30.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Signed RHP Carmen Mlodzinski to a minor league contract. Signed C Joe Jimenez to a minor league contract.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Signed INF’s Casey Schmitt and Jimmy Glowenke and RHP Ryan Murphy to minor league contracts.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DT Jordan Elliott.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed F Tyler Wolff.

COLORADO RAPIDS — Agreed to terminate the contract of F Sam Nicholson.

FC CINCINNATI — Loaned F Rashawn Dally to the Las Vegas Lights FC for the 2020 USL Championshp season.

U.S. SOCCER

U.S. SOCCER — Named Francis Faberoff as the new head coach of the U.S. Men’s and Women’s Beach Soccer National teams.

COLLEGE

LOUISIANA COLLEGE — Announced the addition of Ross Rix to the men’s basketball coaching staff.

