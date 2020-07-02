Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Thursday’s Transactions

July 2, 2020 9:31 pm
 
1 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Claimed INF Breyvic Valera off waivers from the San Diego Padres. Placed RHP’s Elvis Luciano and Hector Perez, 3B Brandon Drury and CF Jonathon Davis on the 10-day IL retroactive to June 30.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Signed RHP A.J. Ramos to a minor league contract.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed LHP Ranger Suarez, RHP’s Hector Neris and Tommy Hunter and 3B Scott Kingery on the 10-day IL retroactive to June 30.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Signed RHP Carmen Mlodzinski to a minor league contract. Signed C Joe Jimenez to a minor league contract.

Advertisement

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Signed INF’s Casey Schmitt and Jimmy Glowenke and RHP Ryan Murphy to minor league contracts.

        Insight by Commvault and NetApp: Learn how agencies are figuring out how to be more strategic in making data more valuable in this exclusive ebook.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DT Jordan Elliott.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed F Tyler Wolff.

COLORADO RAPIDS — Agreed to terminate the contract of F Sam Nicholson.

FC CINCINNATI — Loaned F Rashawn Dally to the Las Vegas Lights FC for the 2020 USL Championshp season.

U.S. SOCCER

U.S. SOCCER — Named Francis Faberoff as the new head coach of the U.S. Men’s and Women’s Beach Soccer National teams.

COLLEGE

LOUISIANA COLLEGE — Announced the addition of Ross Rix to the men’s basketball coaching staff.

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|8 18th Annual DoD/VA & GOV Health IT...
7|9 Supply Chain Security Is National...
7|9 (POSTPONED) Capitol Hill Modeling &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Fort Drum Soldier saves newborn's life at local restaurant