Thursday’s Transactions

|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed LB Kamal Martin.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Name Tom Fitzgerald Executive Vice President/General Manager. Named Lindy Ruff head coach.
READING ROYALS — Agreed to terms with F Brayden Low on a one-year contract.
CAMPBELL — Named Steven Williams football special teams coordinator.
EAST CAROLINA — Extended contract for baseball head coach Cliff Godwin through June 2025.
FLAGLER — Named Thomas Coombes men’s soccer assistant coach.
WASHINGTON (MO.) — Announced Kelly Stahlhuth resigns as women’s tennis coach.
