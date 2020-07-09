Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Thursday’s Transactions

July 9, 2020 7:03 pm
 
< a min read
      
FOOTBALL
National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed T Jedrick Wills to a four-year contract.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed LB Kamal Martin to a four-year contract.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed WR Laviska Shenault Jr. to a four-year contract.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed RB La’Mical Perine to a four-year contract.

Advertisement
HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Name Tom Fitzgerald Executive Vice President/General Manager. Named Lindy Ruff head coach.

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technology experts reveal the challenges and opportunities with edge computing in this exclusive executive briefing.

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Agreed to terms with F Brayden Low on a one-year contract.

COLLEGE

CAMPBELL — Named Steven Williams football special teams coordinator.

EAST CAROLINA — Extended contract for baseball head coach Cliff Godwin through June 2025.

FLAGLER — Named Thomas Coombes men’s soccer assistant coach.

WASHINGTON (MO.) — Announced Kelly Stahlhuth resigns as women’s tennis coach.

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|17 Regimental Signal Ball
7|20 2nd DoD Hypersonic Capabilities...
7|22 NOAA IT Security Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Crews fight fire on USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego