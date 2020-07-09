Thursday’s Transactions

FOOTBALL National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed T Jedrick Wills to a four-year contract.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed LB Kamal Martin to a four-year contract.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed WR Laviska Shenault Jr. to a four-year contract.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed RB La’Mical Perine to a four-year contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Name Tom Fitzgerald Executive Vice President/General Manager. Named Lindy Ruff head coach.

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Agreed to terms with F Brayden Low on a one-year contract.

COLLEGE

CAMPBELL — Named Steven Williams football special teams coordinator.

EAST CAROLINA — Extended contract for baseball head coach Cliff Godwin through June 2025.

FLAGLER — Named Thomas Coombes men’s soccer assistant coach.

WASHINGTON (MO.) — Announced Kelly Stahlhuth resigns as women’s tennis coach.

