Thursday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|National League
ATLANTA BRAVES – Placed OF Peter O’Brien on the 10-day IL.
MIAMI MARLINS — Placed CF Lewis Brinson and LF Matt Joyce on the 10-day IL.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Placed C Keibert Ruiz on the 10-day IL.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed LHP Austin Davis on the 10-day IL.
NBA G LEAGUE — Signed F Jonathon Kuminga.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Renewed the affiliation agreement with the South Carolina Stingrays of the ECHL with a three-year contract extension.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
COLUMBUS CREW — Named Jaime McMillan as Vice President, Soccer Administration and Operations.
CHOWAN — Named Chris Harris women’s Lacrosse assistant coach.
DOANE — Named Jordan Olson softball head coach.
