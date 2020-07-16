Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball National League

ATLANTA BRAVES – Placed OF Peter O’Brien on the 10-day IL.

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed CF Lewis Brinson and LF Matt Joyce on the 10-day IL.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Placed C Keibert Ruiz on the 10-day IL.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed LHP Austin Davis on the 10-day IL.

BASKETBALL NBA G League

NBA G LEAGUE — Signed F Jonathon Kuminga.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Renewed the affiliation agreement with the South Carolina Stingrays of the ECHL with a three-year contract extension.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Named Jaime McMillan as Vice President, Soccer Administration and Operations.

COLLEGE

CHOWAN — Named Chris Harris women’s Lacrosse assistant coach.

DOANE — Named Jordan Olson softball head coach.

