Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Added LHP D.L. Hall, OF Yusniel Diaz and INF Ramon Urias to their player pool.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Aquire RHP Ronald Bolanos and OF Franchy Cordero fron the San Diego Padres in exchange for JHP Tim Hill.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reassigned RHP Domingo Acevedo, RHP Daniel Alvarez, RHP Luis Gil, C Max McDowell, RHP Luis Medina, RHP Adonis Rosa and RHP Alexander Vizcaino to the Spring Training Alternate at Scranton.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES – Placed OF Peter O’Brien on the 10-day IL and added OF Michael Harris II to their player pool.

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed CF Lewis Brinson and LF Matt Joyce on the 10-day IL.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Placed C Keibert Ruiz on the 10-day IL.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Released RHP Bud Norris. Placed LHP Austin Davis on the 10-day IL.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Signed LHP Kyle Harrison to a minor league contract.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Reassigned LHP Zack Thompson, LHP Rob Kaminsky, RHP Seth Elledge and C Ivan Herrera to their alternate training site in Springfield, MO.

FOOTBALL National Football League

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed CB C.J. Henderson to a rookie contract.

BASKETBALL NBA G League

NBA G LEAGUE — Signed F Jonathon Kuminga.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Agreed to terms with D Ian Mitchell on a three-year contract, D Wyatt Kalynuk on a two-year contract and F Pius Suter on a one-year contract.

LAS VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Signed F Jack Dugan to a two-year entry level contract.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Renewed the affiliation agreement with the South Carolina Stingrays of the ECHL with a three-year contract extension.

East Coast Hockey League

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Agreed to terms with F Will Merchant.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Named Jaime McMillan as Vice President, Soccer Administration and Operations.

MLS — Fined NYCFC F Valentin Castellanos for his actions in the 22nd minute of the NYCFC match against Orlando City on July 14. Found Orlando City MF Nani of Simulation/embellishment and was issued an indisclosed fine for his actions in the 71st minute of the match against NYCFC on July 14. Suspended Philadelphia Union MF Jose Marinez for one match and issued an undisclosed fine for violent conduct against Inter Miami D Andres Reyes in the 40th minute of the Philadelphia Union match on July 14.

COLLEGE

CHOWAN — Named Chris Harris women’s Lacrosse assistant coach.

DOANE — Named Jordan Olson softball head coach.

