Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned C Austin Wynns to alternate training site. Placed RHP Dillon Tate on the 10-day IL retroactive to July 20. Activated OF Dwight Smith Jr. from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Hunter Harvey and LHP John Means on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP David Hess and CF Cedric Mullins from alternate training site. Selected the contract of 3B Pat Valaika from alternate training site.

BOSTON RED SOX — Selected the contract of RHP Dylan Covey and C Jonathan Lucroy from alternate training site. Recalled RHP’s Colten Brewer and Phillips Valdez and LHP’s Matt Hall, Josh Osich and Jeffrey Springs from alternate training site.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Activated INF Yoan Moncada from the IL. Recalled C Zack Collins and RHP Jimmy Lambert from Charlotte (IL). Selected the contracts of INF Cheslor Cuthbert, OF Nicky Delmonico, LHP Ross Detwiler and RHP Codi Heuer from Charlotte (IL). Designated RHP Carson Fulmer for assignment. Optioned RHP Ian Hamilton to Charlotte (IL). Released INF Andrew Romine. Reassigned RHP’s Drew Anderson, Dane Dunning, Tayron Guerrero and Tyler Johnson, OF’s Luis Basabe and Luis Gonzalez, INF’s Nick Madrigal and Andrew Vaughn and C Yermin Mercedes to the Schaumburg training facility. Signed INF Ryan Goins as a free agent and assigned him to the Schaumburg training facility.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Selected the contracts of INF Mike Freeman and RHP’s Cam Hill and Dominic Leone from alternate training site. Recalled INF Yu Chang, OF Bradley Zimmer and RHP’s Aaron Civale and James Karinchak from alternate training site. Designated LHP Hunter Wood for assignment. Optioned RHP Jefry Rodriguez and OF Jake Bauers to alternate training site.

DETROIT TIGERS — Activated RHP Michael Fulmer from the 60-day IL. Selected the contracts of RHP Dario Agrazal and SS Jordy Mercer from alternate training site. Recalled RHP’s Beau Burrows, Kyle Funkhouser and John Schreiber from Toledo Mud Hens.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Selected the contracts of RHP Brandon Bailey from alternate training site. Recalled RHP’s Cristian Javier and Enoli Paredes, C Garrett Stubbs, 2B Jack Mayfield and LHP Blake Taylor from Round Rock Express. Placed RHP Brad Peacock on the 10-day IL. Placed RHP’s Rogelio Armenteros and Austin Pruitt on the IL.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed RHP Chance Adams and LHP Randy Rosario on the 10-day IL retroactive to July 20. Placed RHP Jesse Hahn on the Bereavement/Family Medical Emergency list. Reinstated C Meibrys Viloria from the IL and recalled. Recalled RHP’s Ronald Bolanos and Kyle Zimmer, OF Franchy Cordero and LHP’s Foster Griffin and Gabe Speier from alternate training site. Selected the contracts of OF Erick Mejia, C Oscar Hernandez and RHP’s Greg Holland and Tyler Zuber from alternate site.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Selected the contracts of RHP Jacob Barnes and LHP Hoby Milner from alternate training site. Recalled LHP Ryan Buchter, OF Michael Hermosillo and 1B Jared Walsh from alternate training site. Placed RHP Justin Anderson on the 45-day IL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP Jake Odorizzi on the 10-day IL retroactive to July 20. Activated 3B Miguel Sano from the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of OF Aaron Whitefield from alternate training site. Recalled OF LaMonte Wade Jr. and LHP Lewis Thorpe from alternate training site.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled INF Thairo Estrada and RHP’s Ben Heller and Michael King from alternate training site. Activated INF DJ LeMahieu from IL.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Activated RHP Daniel Mengden from the 60-day IL. Placed LHP A.J. Puk on the 10-day IL retroactive to July 20. Optioned C Jonah Heim to alternate training site. Designated RHP Daniel Gossett for assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed RHP Bryan Shaw. Selected the contracts of LHP Anthony Misiewicz, C Joe Hudson and INF Jose Marmolejos from alternate training site. Recalled RHP’s Zac Grotz and Taylor Williams and LHP Nick Margevicius from Tacoma (PCL). Placed RHP Gerson Bautista on the 60-day IL. Placed C Tom Murphy on the 10-day IL retroactive to July 20. Optioned RHP Erik Swanson, LHP Taylor Guilbeau, OF Jake Fraley and INF Sam Haggerty to alternate training site. Reassigned RHP’s Isaiah Campbell, Sam Delaplane, Emerson Hancock, Joey Gerber, Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, Ljay Newsome and Juan Then, LHP’s Aaron Fletcher and Brandon Williamson, C’s Brian O’Keefe and Cal Raleigh, INF’s Tyler Keenan, Noelvi Marte, Kaden Plolvich and Austin Shenton and OF’s Zach DeLoach, Jarred Kelenic and Julio Rodriguez to alternate training site.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned INF Daniel Robertson to alternate training site. Assigned OF Randy Arozarena to alternate training site and placed him on the IL. Assigned LHP’s Anthony Banda and Brendan McKay and 1B/3B Nate Lowe to alternate training site. Recalled INF Mike Brossiar and RHP Trevor Richards from Durham Bulls. Selected the contracts of RHP Ryan Thompson and C Kevan Smith from alternate training site. Placed LHP Colin Poche on the 60-day IL.

TEXAS RANGERS — Selected the contracts of RHP’s Ian Gibaut and Edinson Volquez and OF Rob Refsyder from alternate training site. Recalled LHP’s Kolby Allard and Joe Palumbo, OF’s Scott Heineman and Leody Taveras from alternate training site. Sent LHP Yohander Mendez outright to Nashville Sounds. Placed RHP Rafael Montero and LHP Joely Rodriguez on the 10-day IL retroactive to July 20. Assigned LHP Taylor Hearn and OF Adolis Garcia, already on option, to alternate training site.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed RHP Chase Anderson on the 10-day IL retroactive to July 20. Optioned LHP Ryan Borucki to alternate training site. Selected the contracts of RHP A.J. Cole and LHP Brian Moran from alternate training site. Recalled SS Santiago Espinal, RHP’s Thomas Hatch and Jason Waguespack and LHP Anthony Kay from alternate training site.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Placed RHP Corbin Martin on the 10-day IL retroactive to July 20. Recalled RHP’s Taylor Widener and Taylor Clarke and 1B Kevin Cron from alternate training site.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Selected the contracts of 1B Matt Adams and LHP Tyler Matzek from alternate training site. Sent 1B Yonder Alonso outright to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Touki Toussaint and LHP A.J. Minter from alternate training site. Activated 1B Freddie Freeman from the 10-day IL. Placed LHP Cole Hamels and 2B Daniel Descalso on the 60-day IL.

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed LHP Jose Quintana on the 10-day IL retroactive to July 20. Placed INF Daniel Descalso on the 45-day IL. Recalled RHP’s James Norwood and Dillon Maples from Iowa (PCL). Optioned RHP’s Ryan Tepera and Jharel Cotton to the club’s South Bend Summer Camp roster. Assigned RHP Colin Rea to the South Bend roster. Selected the contracts of C Josh Phegley and LHP Rex Brothers from alternate training site. Designated INF/OF Robel Garcia for assignment. Placed RF Mark Zagunis on the restricted list.

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned 2B Alex Blandino to alternate training site. Selected the contract of RHP Nate Jones from alternate training site. Placed RHP Anthony DeSclafani on the 10-day IL retroactive to July 20.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Selected the contracts of C’s Drew Butera and Elias Diaz from alternate training site. Recalled RHP Ashton Goudeau from alternate training site. Reinstated OF Charlie Blackmon from IL. Optioned C Dom Nunez and INF Brendan Rodgers to alternate training site. Placed RHP Scott Oberg on the 10-day IL retroactive to July 20. Placed RHP Peter Lambert on the 45-day IL.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Placed RHP Jimmy Nelson on the 45-day IL. Selected the contract of OF Terrance Gore from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Dustin May to alternate training site and recalled May. Placed LHP Clayton Kershaw on IL.

MIAMI MARLINS — Selected the contracts of RHP Brad Boxberger and LHP Alex Vesia from alternate training site. Recalled RHP Nick Neidert from Wichita (PCL) and RHP Jordan Holloway from Jupiter (FSL). Placed RHP Drew Steckenrider on the 60-day IL. Reassigned INF’s Eddy Alvarez, Jazz Chisholm, Jose Devers, Lewin Diaz and Sean Rodriguez, RHP’s Jorge Guzman and Aaron Northcraft, OF’s Monte Harrison and Jesus Sanchez and C Ryan Lavarnway to alternate training site.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Selected the contract of RHP Mike Morin from alternate training site. Recalled RHP’s Bobby Wahl and Eric Yardley from San Antonio (PCL). Recalled RHP J.P. Feyereisen from Biloxi (SL).

NEW YORK METS — Recalled INF Andres Gimenez, RHP’s Corey Oswalt and Paul Sewald from alternate training site. Selected the contracts of INF Eduardo Nunez, LHP Chasen Shreve and RHP Hunter Strickland from alternate training site. Designated LHP Stephen Gonsalves for assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Activated LHP Austin Davis, RHP’s Tommy Hunter and Hector Neris and INF Scott Kingery from the IL. Selected the contracts of RHP’s Trevor Kelley and Ramon Rosso and INF Neil Wlaker from alternate training site. Designated RHP Robert Stock for assignment. Recalled RF Kyle Garlick, LHP Cole Irvin and RHP Reggie McClain from Lehigh Valley IronPigs.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed C Luke Maile on the 60-day IL. Placed SS J.T. Riddle on the 10-day IL. Selected the contracts of LHP’s Derek Holland and Nik Turley and 3B Phillip Evans from alternate training site. Recalled RHP J.T. Brubaker, SS Cole Tucker and OF Jason Martin from alternate training site.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Released LHP Brett Cecil. Placed 2B Brad Miller on the 10-day IL retroactive to July 20.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP Michel Baez to alternate training site. Recalled OF Edward Olivares from alternate training site. Placed LHP Jose Castillo and RHP Trey Wingenter on the 10-day IL retroactive to July 20. Placed SS Jorge Mateo on the 10-day IL.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned RHP Dereck Rodriguez and LHP Andrew Suarez to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Shaun Anderson, OF Joe McCarthy and LHP Conner Menez from alternate training site. Placed INF’s Brandon Belt and Evan Longoria on the 10-day IL retroactive to July 20. Selected the contracts of LHP Caleb Barager, RHP Rico Garcia, C’s Rob Brantly and Tyler Heineman and INF’s Darin Ruf and Pablo Sandoval from alternate training site. Designated OF Jose Siri and 2B Kean Wong for assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Selected the contracts of OF Emilio Bonifacio, RHP Javy Guerra and LHP Sam Freeman from alternate training site. Recalled RHP’s James Bourque, Kyle Finnegan and LF Andrew Stevenson from Harrisburg Senators. Recalled RHP Erick Fedde and C Raudy Read from the Fresno Grizzles. Placed LF Juan Soto on the 10-day IL.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Named Oris Stuart Chief People and Inclusion Officer.

Women’s National Basketball Association

NEW YORK LIBERTY — Named Keia Clarke Chief Executive Officer.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Released TE Ben Braunecker.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Hired Kevin Rogers as senior offensive assistant.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed WR’s Justin Jefferson and K.J. Osborn, CB’s Jeff Gladney, Cameron Dantzler and Harrison Hand, T’s Ezra Cleveland and Blake Brandel, DE’s D.J. Wonnum and Kenny Willekes, S’s Josh Metellus and Brian Cole II, DT James Lynch, LB Troy Dye, and G Kyle Hinton.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — Suspended D.C. United M Felipe Martins for one match and issued an undisclosed fine for serious foul play against Montreal Impact D Victor Wanyama in match on July 21.

COLLEGE

LOYOLA (MD.) — Named Sammy Jo Prudhomme assistant women’s soccer coach.

TENNESSEE TECH — Women’s head basketball coach Kim Rosamond receives contract extension through 2024-25 season.

TUSCULUM — Named Dionte Ferguson men’s basketball assistant coach.

