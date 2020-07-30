Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Activated LHP John Means from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Cody Carroll to the alternate training site.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed CF Mike Trout on the paternity list. Recalled RHP Kyle Keller from the alternate training site.

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed RHP Jose Leclerc on the 45-day IL. Optioned 1B Ronald Guzman to the alternate site.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent RHP Mike Foltynewicz outright to the alternate training site.

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Selected the contract of C Daulton Varsho from the alternate training site. Optioned 1B Kevin Cron to the alternate training site.

CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled RHP Colin Rea from the alternate training site. Optioned RHP Dillon Maples to the alternate training site.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled LHP Victor Gonzalez from the alternate site. Designated CF Terrance Gore for assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Placed INF Eduardo Nunez on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of INF Brian Dozier from the alternate training site. Recalled LHP Daniel Zamora from the alternate training site. Designated RHP Hunter Strickland for assignment. Signed C Bruce Maxwell to a minor-league contract and sent to the alternate training site.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned OFs Jaylin Davis and Joe McCarthy to the alternate training site. Designated RHP Dany Jimenez for assignment. Activated IFs Brandon Belt and Evan Longoria from the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Steven Duggar from the alternate training site. Assigned IF Keon and OF Jose Siri outright to Sacramento (PCL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Released K Graham Gano and DE Chirs Smith.

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed DT John Jenkins on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed P Jamie Gillan on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DENVER BRONCOS — Hired Dr. Nicole Linen as the team’s Behavior Health Specialist.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Claimed FB John Lovett off waivers from Kansas City. Placed K Mason Crosby, TE Jace Sternberger and DT Trevyon Hester on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed FS Tedric Thompson. Waived LB Andrew Soroh.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed LB Anthony Barr on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed QB Brian Lewerke.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed T Nate Wozniak on the reserve/retired list.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed QB Joe Flacco, LB Avery Williamson and TE Ryan Griffin on the PUP list. Placed TE Dan Brown on the reserve/non-football injury list. Waived DL Domenique Davis.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived DL Alex Barrett. Released OL Leonard Wester. Placed RB Jeff Wilson Jr. on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived S Deiondre’ Hall and TE Jordan Leggett.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed OLB Vic Beasley on the reserve-did not report list.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Claimed CB Ryan Lewis off waivers from Miami.

HOCKEY East Coast Hockey League

READING ROYALS — Signed D Rob Michel to an ECHL contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — Suspended Real Salt Lake M Kyle Beckerman an additional game, two games total, and fined an undisclosed amount for kicking a ball at a match official July 27.

COLLEGE

NEW MEXICO — Announced the addition of Nick Michael to the men’s basketball and women’s golf strength and conditioning staff.

THE CITADEL — Named Ryan LeBlanc head wrestling coach.

