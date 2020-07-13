Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Tigers give veteran RHP Zack Godley unconditional release

July 13, 2020 1:44 pm
 
< a min read
      

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers have cut ties with Zack Godley, giving the right-hander his unconditional release.

Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire says the move was made Monday to give the 30-year-old Godley a chance to sign with another team.

Godley is 37-30 with a 4.68 ERA in five major league seasons.

He signed a minor league contract and had been in Detroit’s player pool for workouts this month at Comerica Park.

Advertisement

Godley won 15 games in 32 starts for Arizona in 2018, but made just nine starts last season for the Diamondbacks. Toronto claimed Godley off waivers in August, and he made six relief appearances for the Blue Jays. He was 4-5 with a 5.97 ERA in 2019.

        Insight by AT&T: A new Federal News Network survey examines the Air Force’s major transformation under the Enterprise IT-as-a-Service program.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|17 Regimental Signal Ball
7|20 2nd DoD Hypersonic Capabilities...
7|22 NOAA IT Security Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force building inclusive culture through appearance rule updates