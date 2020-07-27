Titans wrap up deal with 2nd-round pick Kristian Fulton

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans now have only their first-round draft pick left unsigned after agreeing to terms with cornerback Kristian Fulton, their second-round selection.

The Titans announced the deal with Fulton on Monday night.

The No. 61 pick overall, Fulton started two seasons at LSU and helped the Tigers win a national title last season. He defended 14 passes, second on the team. He finished his career with 65 tackles, 25 passes defensed and two interceptions.

That leaves only offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson, the No. 29 pick overall, left unsigned out of Tennessee’s six-man draft class. The other Titans’ rookies and quarterbacks reported for training camp earlier Monday.

