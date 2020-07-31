AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Iglesias Bal
|4
|16
|8
|2
|.500
|Lewis Sea
|8
|33
|15
|6
|.455
|LeMahieu NYY
|5
|22
|10
|4
|.455
|Alberto Bal
|6
|25
|11
|6
|.440
|Brantley Hou
|6
|23
|10
|5
|.435
|Ramírez Cle
|8
|28
|12
|7
|.429
|J.Jones Det
|8
|26
|11
|6
|.423
|Stanton NYY
|6
|19
|8
|4
|.421
|Pillar Bos
|6
|22
|9
|4
|.409
|Correa Hou
|6
|22
|9
|2
|.409
Home Runs
Vázquez, Boston, 4; T.Hernández, Toronto, 4; Ruiz, Baltimore, 3; Judge, New York, 3; Kepler, Minnesota, 3; J.Jones, Detroit, 3; Cruz, Minnesota, 3; Cabrera, Detroit, 3; Schoop, Detroit, 3; 16 tied at 2.
Runs Batted In
Cruz, Minnesota, 11; Vázquez, Boston, 8; Judge, New York, 8; Seager, Seattle, 8; Lewis, Seattle, 8; 7 tied at 7.
Pitching
Bieber, Cleveland, 2-0; G.Cole, New York, 2-0; Keuchel, Chicago, 2-0; B.Smith, Oakland, 2-0; 17 tied at 1-0.
