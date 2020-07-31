AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Iglesias Bal 4 16 8 2 .500 Lewis Sea 8 33 15 6 .455 LeMahieu NYY 5 22 10 4 .455 Alberto Bal 6 25 11 6 .440 Brantley Hou 6 23 10 5 .435 Ramírez Cle 8 28 12 7 .429 J.Jones Det 8 26 11 6 .423 Stanton NYY 6 19 8 4 .421 Pillar Bos 6 22 9 4 .409 Correa Hou 6 22 9 2 .409

Home Runs

Vázquez, Boston, 4; T.Hernández, Toronto, 4; Ruiz, Baltimore, 3; Judge, New York, 3; Kepler, Minnesota, 3; J.Jones, Detroit, 3; Cruz, Minnesota, 3; Cabrera, Detroit, 3; Schoop, Detroit, 3; 16 tied at 2.

Runs Batted In

Cruz, Minnesota, 11; Vázquez, Boston, 8; Judge, New York, 8; Seager, Seattle, 8; Lewis, Seattle, 8; 7 tied at 7.

Pitching

Bieber, Cleveland, 2-0; G.Cole, New York, 2-0; Keuchel, Chicago, 2-0; B.Smith, Oakland, 2-0; 17 tied at 1-0.

