July 24, 2020
 
NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Hernández LAD 1 5 4 2 .800
Pollock LAD 1 2 1 0 .500
Dickerson SF 1 4 2 0 .500
Yastrzemski SF 1 4 2 0 .500
Nimmo NYM 1 4 2 0 .500
Pederson LAD 1 3 1 1 .333
Sandoval SF 1 3 1 0 .333
J.Turner LAD 1 4 1 2 .250
Bellinger LAD 1 4 1 0 .250
Muncy LAD 1 4 1 0 .250

Home Runs

Eaton, Washington, 1; Céspedes, New York, 1; Hernández, Los Angeles, 1.

Runs Batted In

Hernández, Los Angeles, 5; Eaton, Washington, 1; Céspedes, New York, 1; Sandoval, San Francisco, 1; Barnes, Los Angeles, 1; J.Turner, Los Angeles, 1; Muncy, Los Angeles, 1.

Pitching

Lugo, New York, 1-0; Kolarek, Los Angeles, 1-0.

