NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Hernández LAD 1 5 4 2 .800 Pollock LAD 1 2 1 0 .500 Dickerson SF 1 4 2 0 .500 Yastrzemski SF 1 4 2 0 .500 Nimmo NYM 1 4 2 0 .500 Pederson LAD 1 3 1 1 .333 Sandoval SF 1 3 1 0 .333 J.Turner LAD 1 4 1 2 .250 Bellinger LAD 1 4 1 0 .250 Muncy LAD 1 4 1 0 .250

Home Runs

Eaton, Washington, 1; Céspedes, New York, 1; Hernández, Los Angeles, 1.

Runs Batted In

Hernández, Los Angeles, 5; Eaton, Washington, 1; Céspedes, New York, 1; Sandoval, San Francisco, 1; Barnes, Los Angeles, 1; J.Turner, Los Angeles, 1; Muncy, Los Angeles, 1.

Pitching

Lugo, New York, 1-0; Kolarek, Los Angeles, 1-0.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.