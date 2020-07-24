NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Hernández LAD
|1
|5
|4
|2
|.800
|Pollock LAD
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.500
|Dickerson SF
|1
|4
|2
|0
|.500
|Yastrzemski SF
|1
|4
|2
|0
|.500
|Nimmo NYM
|1
|4
|2
|0
|.500
|Pederson LAD
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.333
|Sandoval SF
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.333
|J.Turner LAD
|1
|4
|1
|2
|.250
|Bellinger LAD
|1
|4
|1
|0
|.250
|Muncy LAD
|1
|4
|1
|0
|.250
Home Runs
Eaton, Washington, 1; Céspedes, New York, 1; Hernández, Los Angeles, 1.
Runs Batted In
Hernández, Los Angeles, 5; Eaton, Washington, 1; Céspedes, New York, 1; Sandoval, San Francisco, 1; Barnes, Los Angeles, 1; J.Turner, Los Angeles, 1; Muncy, Los Angeles, 1.
Pitching
Lugo, New York, 1-0; Kolarek, Los Angeles, 1-0.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.