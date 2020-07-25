Listen Live Sports

July 25, 2020 4:56 pm
 
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Peraza Bos 2 9 4 2 .444
Bradley Jr. Bos 2 8 5 3 .625
Adames TB 1 3 2 0 .667
Jiménez ChW 1 3 2 1 .667
Laureano Oak 1 3 2 3 .667
Vázquez Bos 1 3 2 1 .667
Brantley Hou 1 3 2 1 .667
Moncada ChW 1 5 3 1 .600
Martinez Bos 2 9 5 2 .556
Pillar Bos 1 5 3 1 .600

Home Runs

Kepler, Minnesota, 2; 12 tied at 1.

Runs Batted In

Olson, Oakland, 4; Brantley, Houston, 3; Stanton, New York, 3; Biggio, Toronto, 3; Moncada, Chicago, 3; Pillar, Boston, 3; Martinez, Boston, 3; 9 tied at 2.

Pitching

Bieber, Cleveland, 1-0; Eovaldi, Boston, 1-0; Lynn, Texas, 1-0; Verlander, Houston, 1-0; Cole, New York, 1-0; May, Minnesota, 1-0; Romano, Toronto, 1-0; B.Smith, Oakland, 1-0.

