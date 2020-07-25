AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Peraza Bos
|2
|9
|4
|2
|.444
|Bradley Jr. Bos
|2
|8
|5
|3
|.625
|Adames TB
|1
|3
|2
|0
|.667
|Jiménez ChW
|1
|3
|2
|1
|.667
|Laureano Oak
|1
|3
|2
|3
|.667
|Vázquez Bos
|1
|3
|2
|1
|.667
|Brantley Hou
|1
|3
|2
|1
|.667
|Moncada ChW
|1
|5
|3
|1
|.600
|Martinez Bos
|2
|9
|5
|2
|.556
|Pillar Bos
|1
|5
|3
|1
|.600
Home Runs
Kepler, Minnesota, 2; 12 tied at 1.
Runs Batted In
Olson, Oakland, 4; Brantley, Houston, 3; Stanton, New York, 3; Biggio, Toronto, 3; Moncada, Chicago, 3; Pillar, Boston, 3; Martinez, Boston, 3; 9 tied at 2.
Pitching
Bieber, Cleveland, 1-0; Eovaldi, Boston, 1-0; Lynn, Texas, 1-0; Verlander, Houston, 1-0; Cole, New York, 1-0; May, Minnesota, 1-0; Romano, Toronto, 1-0; B.Smith, Oakland, 1-0.
