AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Peraza Bos 2 9 4 2 .444 Bradley Jr. Bos 2 8 5 3 .625 Adames TB 1 3 2 0 .667 Jiménez ChW 1 3 2 1 .667 Laureano Oak 1 3 2 3 .667 Vázquez Bos 1 3 2 1 .667 Brantley Hou 1 3 2 1 .667 Moncada ChW 1 5 3 1 .600 Martinez Bos 2 9 5 2 .556 Pillar Bos 1 5 3 1 .600

Home Runs

Kepler, Minnesota, 2; 12 tied at 1.

Runs Batted In

Olson, Oakland, 4; Brantley, Houston, 3; Stanton, New York, 3; Biggio, Toronto, 3; Moncada, Chicago, 3; Pillar, Boston, 3; Martinez, Boston, 3; 9 tied at 2.

Pitching

Bieber, Cleveland, 1-0; Eovaldi, Boston, 1-0; Lynn, Texas, 1-0; Verlander, Houston, 1-0; Cole, New York, 1-0; May, Minnesota, 1-0; Romano, Toronto, 1-0; B.Smith, Oakland, 1-0.

