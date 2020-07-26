AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Stanton NYY
|1
|3
|2
|1
|.667
|Bradley Jr. Bos
|2
|8
|5
|3
|.625
|Laureano Oak
|1
|3
|2
|3
|.667
|Martinez Bos
|2
|9
|5
|2
|.556
|Biggio Tor
|2
|8
|4
|2
|.500
|Crawford Sea
|2
|6
|3
|1
|.500
|E.Jiménez ChW
|2
|8
|4
|2
|.500
|Alberto Bal
|2
|8
|4
|2
|.500
|Maldonado Hou
|2
|8
|4
|1
|.500
|Moncada ChW
|2
|9
|4
|1
|.444
Home Runs
Stanton, New York, 2; García, Chicago, 2; Lewis, Seattle, 2; Kepler, Minnesota, 2; 21 tied at 1.
Runs Batted In
Stanton, New York, 4; Brantley, Houston, 4; García, Chicago, 4; Maldonado, Houston, 4; Olson, Oakland, 4; Moncada, Chicago, 4; 6 tied at 3.
Pitching
15 tied at 1-0.
