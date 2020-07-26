AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Stanton NYY 1 3 2 1 .667 Bradley Jr. Bos 2 8 5 3 .625 Laureano Oak 1 3 2 3 .667 Martinez Bos 2 9 5 2 .556 Biggio Tor 2 8 4 2 .500 Crawford Sea 2 6 3 1 .500 E.Jiménez ChW 2 8 4 2 .500 Alberto Bal 2 8 4 2 .500 Maldonado Hou 2 8 4 1 .500 Moncada ChW 2 9 4 1 .444

Home Runs

Stanton, New York, 2; García, Chicago, 2; Lewis, Seattle, 2; Kepler, Minnesota, 2; 21 tied at 1.

Runs Batted In

Stanton, New York, 4; Brantley, Houston, 4; García, Chicago, 4; Maldonado, Houston, 4; Olson, Oakland, 4; Moncada, Chicago, 4; 6 tied at 3.

Pitching

15 tied at 1-0.

