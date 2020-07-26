NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Rojas Mia
|2
|6
|4
|1
|.667
|Conforto NYM
|2
|5
|3
|1
|.600
|C.Taylor LAD
|3
|8
|4
|0
|.500
|Moustakas Cin
|2
|8
|4
|1
|.500
|Votto Cin
|2
|8
|4
|3
|.500
|Goldschmidt StL
|2
|8
|4
|4
|.500
|Dahl Col
|2
|9
|4
|0
|.444
|Moran Pit
|2
|7
|3
|2
|.429
|Gregorius Phi
|2
|7
|3
|3
|.429
|Calhoun Ari
|2
|7
|3
|1
|.429
Home Runs
Gosselin, Philadelphia, 2; Gregorius, Philadelphia, 2; Votto, Cincinnati, 2; Muncy, Los Angeles, 2; 21 tied at 1.
Runs Batted In
Hosmer, San Diego, 6; Hernández, Los Angeles, 5; Robles, Washington, 4; DeJong, St. Louis, 4; Moustakas, Cincinnati, 4; J.Turner, Los Angeles, 4; 5 tied at 3.
Pitching
16 tied at 1-0.
