AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Bradley Jr. Bos 3 11 7 4 .636 Iglesias Bal 3 13 7 2 .538 Cruz Min 3 13 7 7 .538 Fletcher LAA 4 15 8 1 .533 Alberto Bal 3 12 6 3 .500 Lowe TB 3 11 5 1 .455 Maldonado Hou 3 11 5 1 .455 Moncada ChW 2 9 4 1 .444 Stanton NYY 3 9 4 2 .444 Ramírez Cle 3 12 5 4 .417

Home Runs

Cruz, Minnesota, 3; Ruiz, Baltimore, 2; Stanton, New York, 2; García, Chicago, 2; Cron, Detroit, 2; Lewis, Seattle, 2; Ramírez, Cleveland, 2; Kepler, Minnesota, 2; 17 tied at 1.

Runs Batted In

Cruz, Minnesota, 10; Cave, Minnesota, 6; Maldonado, Houston, 6; Brantley, Houston, 5; Ramírez, Cleveland, 5; Olson, Oakland, 5; 8 tied at 4.

Pitching

B.Smith, Oakland, 2-0; 22 tied at 1-0.

