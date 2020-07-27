Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Top Ten

July 27, 2020 6:53 pm
 
< a min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Bradley Jr. Bos 3 11 7 4 .636
Iglesias Bal 3 13 7 2 .538
Cruz Min 3 13 7 7 .538
Fletcher LAA 4 15 8 1 .533
Alberto Bal 3 12 6 3 .500
Lowe TB 3 11 5 1 .455
Maldonado Hou 3 11 5 1 .455
Moncada ChW 2 9 4 1 .444
Stanton NYY 3 9 4 2 .444
Ramírez Cle 3 12 5 4 .417

Home Runs

Cruz, Minnesota, 3; Ruiz, Baltimore, 2; Stanton, New York, 2; García, Chicago, 2; Cron, Detroit, 2; Lewis, Seattle, 2; Ramírez, Cleveland, 2; Kepler, Minnesota, 2; 17 tied at 1.

Runs Batted In

Cruz, Minnesota, 10; Cave, Minnesota, 6; Maldonado, Houston, 6; Brantley, Houston, 5; Ramírez, Cleveland, 5; Olson, Oakland, 5; 8 tied at 4.

Pitching

B.Smith, Oakland, 2-0; 22 tied at 1-0.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
7|28 DoD Energy & Power Summit
7|29 8th Border Security & Intelligence...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Nimitz authorized to administer COVID-19 convalescent plasma