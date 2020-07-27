AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Bradley Jr. Bos
|3
|11
|7
|4
|.636
|Iglesias Bal
|3
|13
|7
|2
|.538
|Cruz Min
|3
|13
|7
|7
|.538
|Fletcher LAA
|4
|15
|8
|1
|.533
|Alberto Bal
|3
|12
|6
|3
|.500
|Lowe TB
|3
|11
|5
|1
|.455
|Maldonado Hou
|3
|11
|5
|1
|.455
|Moncada ChW
|2
|9
|4
|1
|.444
|Stanton NYY
|3
|9
|4
|2
|.444
|Ramírez Cle
|3
|12
|5
|4
|.417
Home Runs
Cruz, Minnesota, 3; Ruiz, Baltimore, 2; Stanton, New York, 2; García, Chicago, 2; Cron, Detroit, 2; Lewis, Seattle, 2; Ramírez, Cleveland, 2; Kepler, Minnesota, 2; 17 tied at 1.
Runs Batted In
Cruz, Minnesota, 10; Cave, Minnesota, 6; Maldonado, Houston, 6; Brantley, Houston, 5; Ramírez, Cleveland, 5; Olson, Oakland, 5; 8 tied at 4.
Pitching
B.Smith, Oakland, 2-0; 22 tied at 1-0.
