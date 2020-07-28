Listen Live Sports

July 28, 2020 6:10 pm
 
NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
M.Rojas Mia 3 10 7 4 .700
J.Turner LAD 4 15 7 3 .467
Conforto NYM 4 12 5 2 .417
Goldschmidt StL 3 12 5 4 .417
Robles Was 4 12 5 1 .417
Moran Pit 4 15 6 5 .400
Swanson Atl 4 15 6 4 .400
DeJong StL 3 10 4 3 .400
Votto Cin 4 18 7 5 .389
S.Marte Ari 4 16 6 3 .375

Home Runs

Rizzo, Chicago, 3; Moran, Pittsburgh, 3; 9 tied at 2.

Runs Batted In

Hosmer, San Diego, 7; Swanson, Atlanta, 7; M.Rojas, Miami, 5; Happ, Chicago, 5; Hernández, Los Angeles, 5; Votto, Cincinnati, 5; 8 tied at 4.

Pitching

25 tied at 1-0.

