NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|M.Rojas Mia
|3
|10
|7
|4
|.700
|J.Turner LAD
|4
|15
|7
|3
|.467
|Conforto NYM
|4
|12
|5
|2
|.417
|Goldschmidt StL
|3
|12
|5
|4
|.417
|Robles Was
|4
|12
|5
|1
|.417
|Moran Pit
|4
|15
|6
|5
|.400
|Swanson Atl
|4
|15
|6
|4
|.400
|DeJong StL
|3
|10
|4
|3
|.400
|Votto Cin
|4
|18
|7
|5
|.389
|S.Marte Ari
|4
|16
|6
|3
|.375
Home Runs
Rizzo, Chicago, 3; Moran, Pittsburgh, 3; 9 tied at 2.
Runs Batted In
Hosmer, San Diego, 7; Swanson, Atlanta, 7; M.Rojas, Miami, 5; Happ, Chicago, 5; Hernández, Los Angeles, 5; Votto, Cincinnati, 5; 8 tied at 4.
Pitching
25 tied at 1-0.
