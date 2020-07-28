AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Bradley Jr. Bos 4 14 8 4 .571 Iglesias Bal 3 13 7 2 .538 Cruz Min 3 13 7 7 .538 Fletcher LAA 4 15 8 1 .533 Lowe TB 4 14 7 3 .500 Alberto Bal 3 12 6 3 .500 Brantley Hou 4 15 7 3 .467 Moncada ChW 2 9 4 1 .444 Stanton NYY 3 9 4 2 .444 Ramírez Cle 3 12 5 4 .417

Home Runs

Cruz, Minnesota, 3; 14 tied at 2.

Runs Batted In

Cruz, Minnesota, 10; Cave, Minnesota, 6; Maldonado, Houston, 6; Brantley, Houston, 6; 7 tied at 5.

Pitching

B.Smith, Oakland, 2-0; 24 tied at 1-0.

