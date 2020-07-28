AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Bradley Jr. Bos
|4
|14
|8
|4
|.571
|Iglesias Bal
|3
|13
|7
|2
|.538
|Cruz Min
|3
|13
|7
|7
|.538
|Fletcher LAA
|4
|15
|8
|1
|.533
|Lowe TB
|4
|14
|7
|3
|.500
|Alberto Bal
|3
|12
|6
|3
|.500
|Brantley Hou
|4
|15
|7
|3
|.467
|Moncada ChW
|2
|9
|4
|1
|.444
|Stanton NYY
|3
|9
|4
|2
|.444
|Ramírez Cle
|3
|12
|5
|4
|.417
Home Runs
Cruz, Minnesota, 3; 14 tied at 2.
Runs Batted In
Cruz, Minnesota, 10; Cave, Minnesota, 6; Maldonado, Houston, 6; Brantley, Houston, 6; 7 tied at 5.
Pitching
B.Smith, Oakland, 2-0; 24 tied at 1-0.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.