July 29, 2020
 
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Fletcher LAA 5 18 10 2 .556
Iglesias Bal 3 13 7 2 .538
Alberto Bal 3 12 6 3 .500
Bradley Jr. Bos 5 18 8 4 .444
Stanton NYY 3 9 4 2 .444
Lewis Sea 5 19 8 4 .421
Brantley Hou 5 19 8 4 .421
Lowe TB 5 17 7 4 .412
Cruz Min 4 17 7 7 .412
Correa Hou 5 17 7 2 .412

Home Runs

Cruz, Minnesota, 3; 17 tied at 2.

Runs Batted In

Cruz, Minnesota, 10; Merrifield, Kansas City, 7; Cave, Minnesota, 6; Maldonado, Houston, 6; Brantley, Houston, 6; 10 tied at 5.

Pitching

B.Smith, Oakland, 2-0; 24 tied at 1-0.

