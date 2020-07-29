AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Fletcher LAA
|5
|18
|10
|2
|.556
|Iglesias Bal
|3
|13
|7
|2
|.538
|Alberto Bal
|3
|12
|6
|3
|.500
|Bradley Jr. Bos
|5
|18
|8
|4
|.444
|Stanton NYY
|3
|9
|4
|2
|.444
|Lewis Sea
|5
|19
|8
|4
|.421
|Brantley Hou
|5
|19
|8
|4
|.421
|Lowe TB
|5
|17
|7
|4
|.412
|Cruz Min
|4
|17
|7
|7
|.412
|Correa Hou
|5
|17
|7
|2
|.412
Home Runs
Cruz, Minnesota, 3; 17 tied at 2.
Runs Batted In
Cruz, Minnesota, 10; Merrifield, Kansas City, 7; Cave, Minnesota, 6; Maldonado, Houston, 6; Brantley, Houston, 6; 10 tied at 5.
Pitching
B.Smith, Oakland, 2-0; 24 tied at 1-0.
